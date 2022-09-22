Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Business leaders weigh in on Auckland mayoral candidates

By Tim McCready
5 mins to read
Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins are vying to become Auckland's next mayor. Photo / NZME

Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins are vying to become Auckland's next mayor. Photo / NZME

Tomorrow: Watch the Herald's live video stream from 7.30am as Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O'Sullivan presents key findings from this year's CEOs survey and summarise "the mood" among chief executives and senior directors.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.