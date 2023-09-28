David Seymour makes a statement on Act’s law and order policy. Photo / Jason Oxenham

CEOs say Act leader David Seymour has propelled the party to be a credible partner in a National-led government

If National is to form a coalition government, it is almost certain it will need the support of the Act Party.

An overwhelming majority of CEOs responding to the Herald’s 2023 CEOs Survey, some 82 per cent, agree that David Seymour’s leadership of the party has positioned the party to be a credible coalition partner.

Only 7 per cent say it hasn’t, while 11 per cent are uncertain.

Praise is directed at Seymour for his consistent articulation of positions and a clear vision for change through Act’s history of taking a firm stance on policies and issues.

READ MORE: Click here to read more Mood of the Boardroom stories

CEOs were asked to evaluate Seymour’s political performance as Act leader over the past tthree years on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1= not impressive and 5= very impressive. He received a high rating of 4.01/5.

“David Seymour has been the stand-out Opposition MP this term,” says an Auckland-based CEO organisation.

“This isn’t quite as high praise as it sounds and is more of a reflection on his experience and political acumen relative to others.

“Nevertheless, Seymour has consistently made clear his position on matters and there is no doubt, whether you like it all or not, he has a complete vision for change.

“This is to be commended.”

Deloitte’s Thomas Pippos adds: “David is very eloquent and seasoned, accepting that occasionally he does cross the line — he does benefit from the fact he will never be PM.”

On current polling, Act could bring around 15 MPs into Parliament. CEOs were also asked to rate the political performance of some Act candidates that could potentially be brought around the Cabinet table.

Brooke van Velden, Act’s deputy leader and spokesperson for foreign affairs, health and trade received a score of 3.62/5.

Her rising popularity has positioned her as a strong contender to potentially unseat long-term Tāmaki incumbent Simon O’Connor, a seat that has been held by National for 63 years.

Nicole McKee, spokesperson for firearms, justice and conservation, received a score of 2.44/5. She has been a vocal critic of the government’s gun control measures, which she says focus on gun control of responsible owners and do not target illegal possession.

Beyond these candidates, there is a recurrent concern raised by business leaders about the party’s bench strength, with several respondents expressing worries about the limited depth of talent within the party.

The recent departure of five candidates has further escalated questions about the party’s stability and credibility.

Among the departures was a candidate who likened the vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps, a statement widely criticised for its instability and historical inaccuracy. Another made claims that linked vaccines to drownings. And another called former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern “Jabcinda”.

Act policies

Respondents were asked to score some of Act’s key policies that were available at the time the Mood of the Boardroom survey went into the field.

The highest score was attributed to a proposal to establish public private partnerships for road infrastructure construction — an average score of 4.17/5 where 1 equals “very poor” and 5 equals “very good”..

Many of Act’s highest-rated policies relate to education.

Its proposal for mandatory daily national education attendance reporting with a traffic light system for absences scored 3.97/5, reflecting significant support from CEOs.

Similarly, establishing a $250 million per year teaching excellence reward fund received a score of 3.87/5. Reinstating partnership schools received 3.73/5.

“Act is defying the definition of insanity by positioning for much needed structural reforms,” says Precinct Properties chair Craig Stobo.

One of Act’s more controversial proposals is to introduce ankle bracelets for youth offenders so that they can be electronically monitored.

This received a score of 3.69/5, however, 13 per cent of respondents signalled they are unsure about the policy, indicating a level of reservation regarding its effectiveness.

“Ankle bracelets don’t work,” says Skellerup Holdings CEO David Mair.

While Act’s policies were generally positively received, there are lingering concerns among business leaders regarding the pace and depth of the changes proposed.

Striking the right balance between advocating for change and effectively implementing it remains a significant consideration for them.

CEOs stressed the importance of strategic alignment and a comprehensive approach, suggesting that certain projects will require collaboration with other reforms to be truly effective.

Despite the overall support for Seymour, reservations persist with Act, especially concerning its position on issues like climate change and gun control, the latter of which is viewed as being “out of step and misguided” by one respondent.

The boss of an asset management firm suggests there is a gap in the political market for a party that believes in economic rationalism, climate change and social liberalism, but says “unfortunately, Act seem determined to play in a different space.”

A banking CEO concurs.

“I am not confident that he (Seymour) would act in the best interest of Aotearoa versus his party and backers.”



