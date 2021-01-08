Money Talks: In a new podcast, Kerre McIvor shares her best (and worst) money stories

Kerre McIvor at her home in Auckland. Photo / Ted Baghurst.

"I am by nature a spender," says broadcaster Kerre McIvor.

"I see it as my God-given duty to spend it as fast as it comes in to me."

McIvor, has shared her best and worst money stories with Liam Dann on Money Talks, a new podcast that aims to get Kiwis thinking about their relationship with money.

Money Talks isn't about personal finance and isn't about economics, it's just well-known New Zealanders talking about money and sharing stories about the impact it's had on their lives and how it has shaped them.

"I love all the disposable trappings that come with a disposable income," says McIvor.

"But it doesn't mean anything. I'm at my happiest when I'm on the beach."

McIvor's attitudes to money were formed growing up in the egalitarian days of 1970s New Zealand and by the glitz of the 1980s as she entered the media at just 21.

"[In the 1970s] everybody was sort of the same. Nobody was ostentatiously rich or poor," she says.

"And even if you did have money in New Zealand the 1970s there wasn't a lot to buy and what there was, was expensive."

"So you couldn't as a young girl go into Superette and buy four or five dresses. You saved and saved and saved and saved and bought one."

Does she remember that change in the 1980s?

"Oh God yes - it was so much fun," she says.

McIvor also reflects on how her bank-manager father's attitudes to money - and his early death affected her.

