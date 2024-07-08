Minecraft hunts revenue beyond gamers as industry growth slows

The rare Western game that’s gone mainstream in Japan, Minecraft is one of the most popular titles among the country’s elementary school children, with Minecraft YouTubers such as HikakinGames clocking up millions of views.
In contrast, Microsoft’s Xbox game console has struggled to gain traction in the world’s No. 3 gaming market. Last year, Microsoft hired a PlayStation veteran to win market share in Sony and Nintendo’s home turf.
Mojang has adopted artificial intelligence to help moderate chats and content in a game that’s played by different age groups, Bredin said. But it remains to be seen what the broader impact of AI will be on the industry, she added.
AI is upending the $200 billion games industry, displacing some programmers and designers while forcing executives to study machine learning. That’s on the heels of a wave of job cuts, even at OpenAI-backer Microsoft, which laid off 1900 people across its video-game divisions earlier this year.
“We believe in AI, and I think for the long term, we will see a lot in this space,” Bredin said, adding that game-building will continue to be an art that requires creativity. “While AI is built into the tools, we really believe in the talent.”
By Eddy Duan and Mayumi Negishi with assistance from Shery Ahn.