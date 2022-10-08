Mind the pay gap: Why are women still earning woefully less than men?

Fifty years after it became illegal to pay men and women different rates for doing the same job, the pay gap persists. And ethnic minorities are also calling foul. By Catherine Masters.

On the podium at a nice hotel in Auckland, seven managers in almost identical smart-casual outfits were talking strategy at a company roadshow.

Their audience was mostly female employees. One recalls looking at the row of men on the stage in disbelief – you couldn't get a much more stereotyped set of bosses, she recalls.

She was also quietly seething. She had found out another male colleague, who had been hired to do virtually the same job as hers, was being paid $65,000 a year more than she was. To add insult to injury, she was asked to redo work he had done: "He was very mediocre, and I don't say that to be cruel, but a lot of the guys were. He was very, very average."

The woman doesn't believe her own ability was an issue, given that her performance reviews were always excellent, and she had been promoted several times. Yet she was paid only 80 per cent of the salary band she and her male colleague came under, while he was paid 130 per cent.

When she asked to be paid the same, she says, she was told: "You've got to pick your battles" or "Now's not the right time."

The woman, who doesn't want to be named, left the company, and six years later is still furious about it. She is far from alone in her anger.

Jo Cribb and Dellwyn Stuart both know what it's like to climb the corporate ladder. Both have also experienced pay discrimination on their way up.

Stuart, who is head of YWCA Auckland, remembers being taken aside by a female manager when she was working at male-dominated Carter Holt Harvey many years ago. She was told she was being given an instant $50,000 pay rise, because it had been discovered she was earning much less than her male colleagues.

Cribb, a former chief executive for the Ministry for Women, shared her experience in a TED talk five years ago. It began: "Angry, betrayed, and foolish, that's how I felt when I learnt I'd been paid one-third less than the rest of the team for doing the same job." Over a period of four or five years, says Cribb, she was "ripped off" so badly, she could have bought a house with the difference in pay. "It's not until you work it out, and you just go, 'How can this happen?'"

Both women are so concerned that pay gaps persist in the workplace that they have co-founded an organisation to campaign for change.

Jo Cribb, Cribb, a former chief executive for the Ministry for Women, says when she speaks out she gets a load of vitriol back. Photo / File

On October 20, they note, the Equal Pay Act will be half a century old. Although the legislation makes it illegal to pay males and females different amounts for doing the same job, research shows there is still a yawning gap in many workplaces. Māori, Pasifika and other minority groups also tend to be paid less than some of their peers, which is disadvantaging huge numbers of New Zealanders.

In August, Stats NZ revealed the gap between what men and women are paid is 9.2 per cent – a figure that has barely moved for five years. The discrepancy is worse if ethnicity is taken into account. Stats NZ data shows that for every dollar a white man earns, a Māori man and an Asian man earn 86c. A Pasifika man earns 81c. An Asian woman earns 83c, a Māori woman earns 81c, and a Pasifika woman earns just 75c.

New Zealand recently brought in compulsory reporting of the gender pay gap for the public service, and ethnic pay gap reporting is also being considered. But Cribb and Stuart believe that does not go far enough. Their campaign, called MindTheGap, is pushing for reporting to be made compulsory for the private sector as well, for companies with more than 50 employees.

So far, more than 60 private businesses have signed up to voluntarily reveal their gender pay gap. But the women are still concerned that New Zealand lags behind many other Western countries, such as the UK, where they say compulsory reporting has already had a positive effect.

They note that the gender pay gap in this country means women on the median wage ($26.37 an hour as of June last year) are paid $35 a week less than men. That might not seem like a lot of money to some – a couple of lunches, perhaps – but for others, it's food on the table.

Paid less

Many women in New Zealand have a story about being paid less than a male colleague. One woman told the Listener how in 1972, the year the Equal Pay Act was passed, she was a student in Wellington doing a part-time cleaning job at the council offices. She was paid 90c an hour.

"The boys got $1.60 an hour for exactly the same work, which involved lugging around big vacuum cleaners, rubbish bins, the whole bit, and it annoyed me then."

Decades later, she's still annoyed. In her most recent job, as a university academic, she was paid nearly $20,000 less than a male colleague. "I knew he got extra, because he gloated about it."

Another woman, working in the UK at the time, says she found out she was paid less than a male peer in a similar role only when they both applied for the same job – which she got. The new role enabled her to look at the salaries: "I was pretty annoyed and felt pretty let down, to be honest."

All kind of reasons exist, or excuses are given, as to why some people are paid less than others. Whenever she speaks out, says Cribb, she gets a load of vitriol back. As well as outright racism, she hears people trying to justify lower wages for women by explaining that they are inferior to men, or too lazy, or not ambitious or clever enough.

She believes compulsory reporting of pay gaps will help bosses confront their own belief systems.

"That's why we love it, because in order to fix it, it's not just writing cheques, right? You're actually going to have to look at your culture. You're going to have to look at all the biases that are embedded in your system about who is valued and what work is valued."

Motherhood penalty

One of the most common arguments used to explain the gender pay gap is that jobs women are traditionally attracted to – or are conditioned to do by society – are paid less. Women, it is argued, tend to prefer jobs such as bank tellers, rather than as financiers or IT specialists. Another explanation is the "motherhood penalty" where women have babies in their prime career-building years, which can set back both careers and pay.

Although these explanations are demonstrably true, they are not enough to explain the entire gap, says Professor Ann Brower from the University of Canterbury. In 2020, she co-authored a study that corrected for such factors and found women were still paid less than men. The study, which looked at women in universities, found that an average female scientist, for example, earned $400,000 less than the equivalent male during her lifetime.

Brower has another study soon to be published that finds one way to help close the gap is to promote more women who are average performers. That's because men who are average performers are promoted more often and more quickly than their female equivalents, she says.

Another way companies can begin to close the gap, says Stuart, is by giving pay rises in their next wage round only to the underpaid women. She acknowledges compulsory reporting is not the full answer, but says it's an important part of the answer, and gives "huge, huge ups" to companies that have already signed the MindTheGap register.

They include Z Energy, which Stuart says is leading the way with measures such as topping up women's superannuation when they go on parental leave. She gives kudos to SkyCity for being the first to publicly report its ethnic pay gaps, and to Westpac for being the first major bank to publicly report its gap and commit to doing something about it.

YWCA chief executive Dellwyn Stuart says a way companies can begin to close the gap is by giving pay rises in their next wage round only to the underpaid women. Photo / Dean Purcell

David McLean, the former chief executive of Westpac, says he previously thought he was pretty "woke" until he discovered a gender pay gap of more than 30 per cent at the bank. He was shocked, because Westpac had tried hard to develop female leaders.

He puts part of the blame on hundreds of years of businesses being set up by men for men: "It's the stuff that's embedded in the way you do things without even realising it."

Asking staff to turn up at 8am, for example, is difficult for parents who need to organise childcare, which is often still done by women, he says. Part of the solution is for men to take on more responsibility for parenting — something that is only slowly improving.

McLean also supports compulsory reporting, but Business NZ, which advocates for New Zealand companies, doesn't agree. The organisation fully supports the MindTheGap register, but argues there is insufficient evidence that compulsion works.

Paul Mackay, manager of employment relations policy at Business NZ, says being forced to report pay gaps could even be ­detrimental, as companies may be tempted to simply tick the boxes, rather than commit to fundamental changes.

Mackay recently spent some time with the International Labour Organisation in Geneva and says the feedback there was that although compulsion forced companies to report their figures, many didn't change their practices as a result. "You've got to keep skinning the onion until you find out what's left is genuinely unexplainable, unjustifiable difference."

He concedes that both sexism and racism are still at play in some New Zealand workplaces. "If you did statistics at school, you'd know 5 per cent of any particular population are arseholes." Another 5 per cent are "angelic", he says, but in the middle are the vast majority who just want to get on with doing the right thing: "It's that group that we want to influence because they are the critical mass."

Pay transparency

As the Listener went to print, the government was not saying what, if any, legislative changes were planned. In an email, the Minister for Women, Jan Tinetti, said it had agreed to investigate whether a full pay transparency regime would be beneficial, as recommended by the education and workforce select committee report into pay transparency.

Tinetti was appreciative of MindTheGap's work in encouraging businesses to analyse, publish and take action on their pay gaps, and pointed out other ways gender and ethnic pay gaps were being addressed at a government level.

The Listener asked both Tinetti and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern if they had ever been paid less than male colleagues for doing the same job, and both said via press secretaries they were not aware of this because of the lack of transparency.

You can't fix what you can't see, said Ardern. Tinetti said pay gaps were a "whole of society issue", requiring a "whole of society solution", adding: "I do believe sexism and misogyny are the core drivers of pay inequality. If we eradicate sexism, we'll eradicate pay gaps."

That might be a tall order, however, and still leaves the issue of what is termed "unconscious bias" in workplaces, which some argue is simply racism.

Most of the women who spoke to the Listener for this story did so on condition of anonymity, fearing a backlash at their workplace. They wanted to add their voices to the MindTheGap campaign, but were concerned they'd be labelled troublemakers.

Two of them told the Listener they believed being brown had affected their pay. One, a Samoan woman, says her colleagues are mostly Pasifika, Māori and migrants who she believes are not considered for management training by the palagi (white) bosses. She has four children and works three jobs in the security industry to make ends meet, including graveyard shifts. She says she would love to get ahead and work in an office, but she is never offered extra training.

Being disregarded knocks your confidence, she says, so you give up asking. "It's unfair. All the time people look down at us because of the work we do and our colour."

A woman of Māori descent told the Listener she had recently discovered that her workplace, where two-thirds of the staff are women, has a gender pay gap just shy of 20 per cent. She works in a large health organisation, and says when her employer revealed the gap, many female employees were outraged.

The male chief executive explained the gap by saying there were no men in lower pay bands and a lot in managerial roles. But nothing has been done since to actually close the gap, she says.

"Our workforce is 73 per cent women. Pay bands are not transparent; promotions happen through shoulder tapping, which allows for unconscious bias; and cultural expertise is not job-sized appropriately."

Being paid less than men has ongoing consequences for women. Photo / 123RF

Being paid less than men has ongoing consequences for women, she says. It's less food on the table, less money in KiwiSaver (research earlier this year from the Retirement Commission showed women have 20 per cent less in KiwiSaver than men) and fewer savings generally. It's a lower house deposit and it's being worse off in retirement.

"As a Māori woman on one of the lowest pay bands in the organisation, where do I go from here other than to just quit? We wāhine don't know what to do any more."

Fala Haulangi, who is an organiser for private sector union E tū, believes nothing will change unless the government forces businesses to act. "Unless we know what everyone is getting paid, we will never know, and racism and discrimination will continue."

Haulangi, who was awarded the Queen's Service Medal in 2019 for services to the Pacific community and workers' rights, says "unconscious bias" can be a "bullshit" term for what is sometimes blatant racism. "We need to call it out for what it is because otherwise some people will think it's okay and will continue to do it."

Many Pasifika workers are well aware of such discrimination, she says.

"If you look around at who are in those positions and make decisions, it's all the Palagis. There's still that mentality that we browns are not as good as them and when it comes to sharing the power, that mentality is still there."

Despite gender pay gap reporting now being a requirement in the public service, there is also still racism and discrimination in government departments when it comes to promoting Pasifika people, she says.

"Some of our Pasifika sisters say they think they're good enough for the role but no, they always look at them and pick a white person."

E tū co-president Gadiel Asiata, who is of Samoan descent, says the injustice goes back decades. His father was a trained accountant in Samoa, but once he moved to New Zealand in the 1960s, he had to work on a factory assembly line.

Such racism is still evident today, Asiata believes, but is often masked by people claiming Pasifika employees don't have the required skills. The union is pushing for training and upskilling to be put into pay agreements as one way to address the issue.

Earlier this year, the Human Rights Commission held a Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry. When its report was released in July, Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo said in a statement the findings were further evidence of what had long been suspected: "The bulk of the Pacific pay gap can't be explained and is at least partly due to invisible barriers such as racism, unconscious bias and workplace discriminatory practices."

Asiata says he sees discrimination in various ways in workplaces, from how some companies segregate ethnicities on certain production lines, to people being disciplined for rules they do not understand. He also hears indirect racism in what people say: "I've had comments from the boss saying, 'Well, they should bloody know, for goodness sake, we're in New Zealand.'"

It's not right, he says. "[Pasifika people] have weaved their part of the tapestry here in New Zealand and I think it's time to – I want to say 'give back', but that's not the right word – I mean, be fair."