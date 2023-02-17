Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Milking the opportunities and challenges ahead for Fonterra this year: chairman

By
6 mins to read
Fonterra chairman Peter McBride says there are plenty of challenges ahead of New Zealand's biggest company this year. Photo / File

Fonterra chairman Peter McBride says there are plenty of challenges ahead of New Zealand's biggest company this year. Photo / File

Fonterra directors will shift their focus back to global markets now pandemic restrictions have eased and the dairy giant’s capital restructure has reached implementation stage, says chairman Peter McBride.

“As part of that, and our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business