Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken. Photo / Supplied

Jeweller Michael Hill International posted a flat first-half despite losing 20 per cent of its trading days due to store closures resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Michael Hill's net profit after tax was $37.1 million in the six months to December 26, down from $37.5m on the previous year.

The NZX/ASX listed retailer's operating revenue edged up 2.3 per cent to $327m, from $319.9m, thanks in part to its operations in Canada.

Revenue in the Canadian market increased by $12.1m to $26.9m.

However, revenue in New Zealand fell by $1.3m to $17.7m, and in Australia it dropped by $10.4m to $33.5m.

Michael Hill has 285 stores across New Zealand (49), Australia (150) and Canada (86).

On the statement released to investors this morning, Michael Hill reported its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 15 per cent to $51.6m.

The group also released a new dividend policy and the interim dividend payment of AU3.5 cents per share, unfranked and fully imputed with conduit foreign income, it was AU1.5c in the half-year reporting period.

For its outlook, Michael Hill's chief executive Daniel Bracken said in January, Australia and Canada were impacted by Omicron, with significantly lower foot traffic, challenging rostering and reduced store trading hours.

"Potentially, similar impacts may arise in New Zealand in the coming weeks," he said.

For the first eight weeks of this year, the group's same store sales were "flat" but all store sales were up by 14 per cent and the gross margin remained "strong".

For the period ending in December 26, 2021, the retailer saw sales increase via its digital and Omni-channel across the regions which were rolled out during the Christmas period.

It's digital sales increased by 37 per cent per cent to $26.7m, representing 8.2 per cent of revenue for the half-year.

The company's omni-channel strategy saw the launch of click and collect in all markets for the Christmas trading period.

In the last 18 months, the company has rolled out a number of customer-led omni-channel offerings comprising click and reserve; digital appointments; virtual selling; a ship from store; and most recently click and collect, Bracken said.

Gross margin increased by 240 bps to 65.1 per cent.

And the company closing cash position is at $99.1m which is also an increase from $90.3m on the previous year's half-year result, with a closing balance of $175.8m, an increase from $170.6m on the same period last year.

However, the group reported statutory earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $55.8m for the half-year ended December 26, 2021. Comparable EBIT was up 15.5 per cent to $51.6m for the half, and up 63.1 per cent over the two-year period, resulting from both sales and margin expansion.

As a result of government-mandated lockdowns, the Michael Hill stores across the three regions lost 9777 store trading days, representing about 20 per cent of store trading days for the half.

The company also reported an increase in its Loyalty program Brilliance by Michael Hill, which exceeded 1 million members, which had just under 800,000 members in the fourth quarter of FY21.