Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Michael Donaldson: Is Parrotdog a crafty investment opportunity?

By Michael Donaldson
7 mins to read
ParrotDog founders (from left) Matt Kristofski, Matt Stevens and Matt Warner.

ParrotDog founders (from left) Matt Kristofski, Matt Stevens and Matt Warner.

OPINION:

If you’ve got a spare $1000 lying around should you invest in Parrotdog Brewery?

Disclosure: I’m a beer expert, not a financial advisor, so make your own decisions, okay?

I’ve watched with interest in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business