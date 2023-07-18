Voyager 2023 media awards

Metroglass acquisition bid linked to Vulcan Steel ambitions, market experts say

By
4 mins to read
Building product supplier Metro Performance Glass is seeing demand slow and expects it to get worse. Plus, bio-tech company Pacific Edge is awaiting a decision over its Medicare cover.

When you’ve recently bought an aluminium window and door maker, it makes perfect sense to acquire a glass company to fully capture the value chain.

That was the view of market watchers regarding news that

