Metlifecare wants to demolish apartments for new build, residents still in block

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Plans for Metlifecare's new building replacing Raukura, 7 Saint Vincent, Remuera.

Privately owned retirement giant Metlifecare’s plans for a new private hospital at an established Remuera retirement village have been notified, allowing public input, yet residents remain in the 17-unit block it needs to demolish.

Auckland

