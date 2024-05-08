Blades for one turbine at the Harapaki wind farm in Te Pōhue, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Power generator and retailer Meridian said its $448 million Harapaki wind farm in Hawke’s Bay would open ahead of schedule in late July, in time for the second half of winter.

The target date for full commissioning was revised last year from June 2024 to September 2024 after Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle hit both the site and State Highway 5 transport route for components from Napier Port to the wind farm site.

But the company said fast progress and teamwork between Meridian’s project team and key suppliers meant full power was now expected in late July, or earlier, if things go well.

Meridian expects the project to be completed inside the $448m capital budget.

Chief executive Neal Barclay said getting back to a month out from the original completion date was an “incredible” result.

“The project has certainly had its share of challenges, from Covid to multiple major weather events, and it’s taken an amazing team effort to almost get us back to our original completion date.“

Harapaki was already able to produce more than 60 per cent of its full power and ramping up to a total capacity of 176 megawatts by the end of July will add more valuable electricity to the system just when winter’s bite is expected to be at its worst.

When completed, Harapaki will be the country’s second-largest wind farm, offering enough electricity to power most of Hawke’s Bay.

More than 2600 people have contributed to the project since its inception and Meridian has maintained an average of 49 per cent locally employed staff, peaking at 57 per cent during civil works.

A novel foundation design that requires less concrete, coupled with an on-site concrete plant, had significantly decreased transportation needs from Napier.

“What we’ve achieved at Harapaki has become the benchmark for other Meridian projects,” Barclay said.

Staff reporter