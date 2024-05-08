Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Meridian’s Harapaki wind farm set for early start in July

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Blades for one turbine at the Harapaki wind farm in Te Pōhue, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Blades for one turbine at the Harapaki wind farm in Te Pōhue, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Power generator and retailer Meridian said its $448 million Harapaki wind farm in Hawke’s Bay would open ahead of schedule in late July, in time for the second half of winter.

The target date for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business