Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Meridian, Tiwai Point sign deal to allow aluminium smelter electricity demand flexibility

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Southland. Photo / NZME

The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Southland. Photo / NZME

Meridian and NZ Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) have stuck a deal for the Tiwai Pt smelter to reduce electricity demand when the power grid is under stress.

The smelter is easily New Zealand’s biggest power

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business