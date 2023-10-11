Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Meridian Energy turns 10, seeks offshore wind opportunities

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Turbines at the Te Apiti wind farm south of Woodville generate 90 megawatts of electricity for Meridian Energy. Photo / Tamara Eastwood

Turbines at the Te Apiti wind farm south of Woodville generate 90 megawatts of electricity for Meridian Energy. Photo / Tamara Eastwood

Meridian Energy, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing on the NZX, has joined the club of power generators to explore the possibility of offshore wind power in New Zealand.

Chief executive Neal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business