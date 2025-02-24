Advertisement
Mercury’s first-half profit dries up

Mercury says it has made good progress on renewables. Photo / Supplied

Last year’s dry winter has put a dent in big hydroelectricity generator Mercury’s first-half operating result.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) came to $418 million in the six months, down $16m on the prior comparable period.

The fall in Ebitdaf - the industry’s preferred measure - largely reflected lower generation and increased operating expenses, offset by increased sales yields.

Taking into account non-cash movements in its electricity derivatives, the company reported a $67m loss for the six months to December 31 - down $241m from the year-ago profit.

Mercury, just over half-owned by the Government, said low hydro inflows contributed to reduced generation, which impacted its earnings.

But it said it was a “robust” performance in challenging conditions.

The company said 46% of its half-year earnings had been re-invested into new and existing assets, with $1 billion currently committed to new renewables.

“Despite challenging operational conditions, we’ve continued to pursue growth in new renewables and importantly, support security of supply,” Mercury chair Scott St John said.

“We’ve seen good progress on our commitment to investing over $1 billion in new renewables, with three renewable projects under construction – enough to power up to 142,000 houses with renewable energy,” he said.

Lake Taupō was above normal levels by the end of the calendar year, despite low hydro inflows, due to a focus on rebuilding storage ahead of winter 2025.

Operational expenditure tracked up to $207 million ($16 million up on the prior comparable period) reflecting continued investment in generation maintenance.



The company’s Ebitdaf guidance for the year remained at $820m.

Mercury declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 9.6 cents per share, up 3% on the first half 2024 interim dividend.

Its full-year dividend guidance is unchanged at 24.0 cents per share, expected to be the 17th consecutive year of ordinary dividend growth.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.

