Mercury’s first-half profit dries up

Last year’s dry winter has put a dent in big hydroelectricity generator Mercury’s first-half operating result.
The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) came to $418 million in the six months, down $16m on the prior comparable period.
The fall in Ebitdaf - the industry’s preferred measure - largely reflected lower generation and increased operating expenses, offset by increased sales yields.
Taking into account non-cash movements in its electricity derivatives, the company reported a $67m loss for the six months to December 31 - down $241m from the year-ago profit.
Mercury, just over half-owned by the Government, said low hydro inflows contributed to reduced generation, which impacted its earnings.