Mercury’s first-half profit dries up

But it said it was a “robust” performance in challenging conditions.

The company said 46% of its half-year earnings had been re-invested into new and existing assets, with $1 billion currently committed to new renewables.

“Despite challenging operational conditions, we’ve continued to pursue growth in new renewables and importantly, support security of supply,” Mercury chair Scott St John said.

“We’ve seen good progress on our commitment to investing over $1 billion in new renewables, with three renewable projects under construction – enough to power up to 142,000 houses with renewable energy,” he said.

Lake Taupō was above normal levels by the end of the calendar year, despite low hydro inflows, due to a focus on rebuilding storage ahead of winter 2025.

Operational expenditure tracked up to $207 million ($16 million up on the prior comparable period) reflecting continued investment in generation maintenance.









The company’s Ebitdaf guidance for the year remained at $820m.

Mercury declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 9.6 cents per share, up 3% on the first half 2024 interim dividend.

Its full-year dividend guidance is unchanged at 24.0 cents per share, expected to be the 17th consecutive year of ordinary dividend growth.

