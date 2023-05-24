Mercury fined $279,500 for misleading customers

Mercury cooperated with the investigation and has refunded almost all the affected customers. Photo / Supplied

Mercury NZ has been fined $279,500 for misleading about 2,000 customers about fees they were forced to pay for early termination.

In a May 2 ruling, Judge Simon Lance ordered the power company to pay the fine for breaches of the Fair Trading Act brought by the Commerce Commission.

The regulator claimed Mercury charged customers between 2017 and 2020 a $150 early termination fee for cancelling an automatically renewing plan, despite changes in 2016 that ditched the charge.

“It’s vital that staff are trained properly and told about any system changes or failures to ensure that consumers are only told correct information and are not misled,” Commerce Commission general manager of fair trading Kirsten Mannix said in a statement.

“Our investigation identified problems within Mercury’s billing systems, resulting in representations that misled a number of customers.”

Mercury cooperated with the investigation and has refunded almost all the affected customers.

The power company had 585,000 electricity customer at the end of March, including the connections it bought from TrustPower, and is forecasting annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $795 million in the 12 months ending June 30, up from $581m a year earlier.

-NZME



