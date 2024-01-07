Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mega $62m repair: Auckland’s Victopia apartment residents begin returning

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
CBD chaos: in 2019, a panel fell from the top of Victopia onto the street below, resulting in streets being closed.

Residents have begun to return to Auckland’s high-rise Victopia apartment building, estimated to cost $62 million to fix under a seven-year programme which started in 2018 and is not likely to finish until

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business