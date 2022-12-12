Meet the new Gen Z boss of influential economic think tank

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen. Photo / Jess Wong

Economist Brad Olsen has been appointed chief executive and principal economist of Wellington-based economics consultancy Infometrics.

At just 25, Olsen has become something of a media star in the past couple of years with rapid-fire analysis and hot takes on inflation, unemployment and all things economic.

His youthful perspective on issues like the housing crisis has made him a powerful voice for Generation Z.

“I wear my zoomer badge with pride,” he told the Money Talks podcast in March.

Chair of Infometrics, Dr Amanda Lynn, said Olsen had played a pivotal role in strengthening Infometrics’ reputation as a leading economics consultancy.

“We are pleased that we can appoint a chief executive from within Infometrics’ own team. The Infometrics board has the utmost confidence in Brad, who takes the lead of a thriving company and a top-class team.”

She also paid tribute to the contribution of Andrew Whiteford. “Andrew has been an exceptional managing director. Infometrics is stronger than it has ever been, and Andrew has been the beating heart of the organisation.”

Whiteford will shift to a new role as Chief, Product Innovation.

“Brad has made a huge contribution to the growth of Infometrics over recent years,” he said.

“He has progressed rapidly through the ranks of Infometrics in his seven years of service and has become a trusted advisor on economic matters to senior leaders across New Zealand. He is a sought-after public speaker and a familiar face in the media.

“He combines incisive thinking, strategic nous, wisdom, and powerful communications skills with a deep knowledge of the New Zealand economy.

“He is empathetic and cares deeply about his community and his country and wants all New Zealanders to get the best deal.”

Olsen began with the Wellington-based economics firm when he was just 18 and still a student at Victoria University.

But he’s been thinking about finance and economics for much longer than that, he told Money Talks.

He recalled being just 10 or 11 years old when he first started obsessing about the stock market.

“My focus was always trying to understand the world around me,” says Olsen, who was born and grew up in Whangārei.

“I found economics gave me a pretty good basis for that.

“I was a bit of a nerd.

“What was very apparent very early on in life was that the dollar talks. It makes people sit up and listen and it is also often a more persuasive argument because numbers are a lot more hard and fast.

“Tugging on the heartstrings is important but having those dollar figures is important and often critical to help shape those decisions.”

In a statement today Olsen reiterated his commitment to communicate economics clearly and simply.

“I’ll continue to work hard to ensure that people are better informed when they make decisions that affect their future and the future of New Zealand.”







