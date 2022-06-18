Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Meet the Kiwi 'Queen of diamonds' making moves to shake up mining and the jewellery business

7 minutes to read
Jane Bell, founder of jewellery brand Godavari, underground in a gold mine. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter

Jane Bell, perhaps the only woman active in New Zealand's mining industry, is moving ground to bring more transparency to the jewellery business.

Auckland-based Bell, who has been involved in mining and the wider jewellery

