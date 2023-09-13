MediaWorks is questioning MBIE's account that it has been reported to the enforcement team. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says it has referred MediaWorks’ directors to its integrity and enforcement team after company executives missed several deadlines to hand in last year’s accounts, BusinessDesk reports.

MediaWorks was among a group of 145 companies whose directors would be considered for infringement notices after failing to file their financial statements for the Dec 31 2022 financial year, MBIE said.

The MediaWorks accounts were originally due five months after the end of the year, on May 31, with the business given a further reprieve until September 1. As of Wednesday, the financial statements have not been filed.

MBIE said companies that had missed the September 1 deadline were passed on to its enforcement team and sent an email “reminding them of their obligations”.

A MediaWorks spokesperson described the information as “incorrect”.

“MediaWorks has not heard from MBIE on our FY22 account filing. MBIE has also confirmed they would not release information of this sort to a third party in the event that it had occurred,” they added.

In response to the MediaWorks comments, MBIE said there was “nothing further to add to our previously issued statements”.

