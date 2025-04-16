Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Gold FM drops hosts to become music-only radio station; Top Sky TV executive to depart; TVNZ, Netflix and the battle for your phone and TV screen

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

Gold FM hosts Tracey Donaldson and Andrew Dickens. Photo montage / Ollie Rusden

Gold FM hosts Tracey Donaldson and Andrew Dickens. Photo montage / Ollie Rusden

More big changes in the radio landscape; Sky loses another top executive; Don Brash buys NZME shares after ad refusal; TVNZ, Netflix and the battle for your homescreen; A carpark missive on media company letterhead.

Radio station Gold FM is becoming a music-only brand, with the loss of several high-profile

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider