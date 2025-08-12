Quaintance says Sky is primed for further growth.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity I was given at Sky to reimmerse myself in Aotearoa New Zealand, in a listed business after two decades offshore,” said the former Metro editor, North & South senior writer and Fairfax (now Stuff) senior editor.

“As someone who is passionate about the importance of local media, the Discovery NZ deal is a career highlight, but it’s also a natural juncture for me personally.

“With a growing portfolio of board roles and a desire to split my time between Sydney and the South Island, this feels like the right moment to step away.”

Sky will undoubtedly have options for an executive reshuffle, especially given the acquisition of Three and its own leadership team.

Quaintance, who has also held senior media roles in Australia, will finish at Sky at the end of August but will remain with the company in a strategic capacity, “supporting the integration of Sky Free” until January.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said Quaintance had made an “exceptional contribution” to the company, “including reinvigorating our advertising strategy”.

“It was particularly special for the team to be awarded sales team of the year at the recent Beacon Awards.

“Lauren’s vision for expanding Sky’s advertising capability and market share was a key driver in our strategic acquisition of Discovery NZ. I am grateful for her insights, expertise and enterprise leadership since early 2023 ...”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

Watch Media Insider - The Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.