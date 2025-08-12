Advertisement
Media Insider: Top Sky TV executive Lauren Quaintance departing, after playing key role in $1 Three deal

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sky TV chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance. Photo / Supplied

One of Sky TV’s top executives is departing the media firm, after playing a leading role in the $1 acquisition of Three (TV3) and Three Now.

Chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance says the timing is right to leave SkyTV after two and a half years – the former

