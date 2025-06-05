Advertisement
Updated

Media Insider: Stuff removes fake video of ‘delivery driver’ eating food on doorstep; Major moves and departures in advertising industry; Radio Awards - Heather du Plessis-Allan’s big win

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
18 mins to read

NZME chair Steven Joyce on his radio history (and pranks); editorial independence and the future of OneRoof. Video / NZ Herald

Stuff removes viral - but fake - video of “delivery driver” eating fast food at doorstep of “customer”; Major advertising industry moves and exits; Heather du Plessis-Allan wins big at Radio Awards; TVNZ drops award-winning series; Analysts on NZME.

A viral video of a “delivery driver” purportedly helping himself to

