It told Media Insider that “in this instance, our checking processes were inadequate”.

The man who posted the video has claimed in a message online that it was part of a “school project to create a fake viral video”.

However, it appears he took the ruse a step further - Stuff interviewed him for its article, in which it published quotes from the man that backed up the alleged incident and the actions of the “delivery driver”.

The man has not yet responded to a Media Insider request for an interview.

The half-minute video shows the so-called delivery driver walking up a flight of stairs to a house, apparently in central Wellington. The “driver” appears to take an item from the food bag and eats it before drinking from an accompanying takeaway cup.

A person at the house appears at the door, and the “driver” quickly turns away, before tumbling down the stairs.

The 'delivery driver' takes a sip of a drink shortly before being 'discovered' in the fake video.

The video was posted to the Vic Deals Facebook page by Leon Eldred, with the caption, “Is this guy f*cking serious? $25 down the drain, I am so f****ing confused, is this normal for these delivery apps? I live on the Terrace, first time trying any of those Uber eats kind of apps, and what the f**k.”

In comments under the video, Eldred said that he had complained on the delivery app and was seeking a refund.

The video was still up on the Vic Deals page this morning - it has more than 276,000 views, more than 100 shares, more than 700 comments and almost 5000 reactions.

Many comments were critical of the “disgusting” actions of the “delivery driver” and joyous at the “instant karma” of him falling down the stairs.

But at least one member of the page was suspicious of the video soon after it was posted.

In a message to Stuff, the member of the public wrote: “Did any of your staff bother to check the source of this video? When I saw it, I became immediately suspicious for the following reasons: the so-called delivery guy hides his face. He would know the person was home because it is allegedly hot food. There is no branding on the packaging. There is no food in the bag. The liquid looks like water. And he looks like the owner of the post! I’m not surprised mainstream media is losing readership when you fail to do basic verification. I mean, what’s worse, the obviously faked video or the apparent ‘legal action’ over $25?”

The member of public also engaged with Eldred on Facebook.

In a direct message, he told Eldred that, by engaging with media, he had put the Stuff journalist’s reputation in doubt and “you have created distrust in delivery drivers, which potentially puts their safety at risk. And ultimately all your credibility has gone out the window”.

Screenshots posted by the member of public show Eldred’s response, in which he claims it was a “school project” to create a fake, viral video.

“... if you want to show people how incredible [sic] the news is, then you would let [it] do its course in the media, now you are giving the media a get out of jail free card and they won’t be called out for it because you tried to expose it quickly.

“I know I put my credibility at risk. But I am a filmmaker, not a journalist, and yeah, you are helping the lazy media by trying to expose it too quickly.”

Eldred told the member of the public he did not have “nefarious” intent, but if the “news wants to not do their research, let them”.

As the member of the public pointed out, however, the Stuff journalist spoke to Eldred as part of his inquiries, and quoted him.

The Stuff article was still online last weekend.

“... that is him fact-checking,” the member of public told Eldred. “You lied to him. How do you think journalism works? They rely on people like me and members of the public to report news to them.”

Eldred responded that anyone had the power to lie to a journalist. They needed to do more research, he said.

“... if they expect everyone to be completely honest, then that is low-key their fault. The world is full of liars.”

Eldred had told Stuff that the food had come from Wendy’s. Another sleuth told Media Insider that Wendy’s in Paraparumu, the closest outlet, did not cater for food deliveries to central Wellington.

Eldred told Stuff, in the now-deleted article, that he saw the man taking a sip of the drink.

“I was sort of watching in shock; it was low-key surreal. I didn’t even know what to do,” Eldred was quoted as saying.

In perhaps a touch of irony, he further stated: “I started asking myself if this is like a prank or something”.

Stuff reported that Eldred had refused to name the food-delivery service as he was seeking legal advice.

“My friends get orders just fine all the time. I have seen crazy videos from America of things like this happening but that’s America, plus you never know if those videos are real or not.”

Stuff Digital editor-in-chief Keith Lynch told Media Insider: “This video and subsequent story was deliberately created to mislead, which it did despite a journalist attempting to verify it.

“This is an occurrence which all credible newsrooms are increasingly having to combat, and in this instance, our checking processes were inadequate.

“As soon as we were able to confirm that it was a fake story and video, we retracted it and have since reviewed the timeline of events to see where our processes can and will be improved.”

Heather on a high

Newstalk ZB drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / NZME

Congratulations to the indefatigable Heather du Plessis-Allan, last night named the Sir Paul Holmes broadcaster of the year at the annual New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards.

I was simultaneously listening to du Plessis-Allan signing off from her 4pm-7pm Newstalk ZB drive show, while watching online as she was crowned with New Zealand radio’s biggest individual prize.

Yes, du Plessis-Allan was still working as her peers gathered to celebrate her and other industry winners at the Sky City Theatre in central Auckland.

“How good is Heather?” said her executive producer, Laura Beattie, accepting her award.

“She is so fast. She goes straight into a story and then she twists the knife with a minister or a story, and she just goes straight in. It’s incredible how hard she works. Anyone who listens to her knows she’s dedicated. She cares a lot.

“It’s amazing to be working as a part of her team. It truly feels like a team effort, but this is a prize for her. So very excited. I kind of feel she might be regretting doing the shift tonight... you deserve this so much.”

Awards host Jeremy Corbett - he has special powers in keeping the likes of the radio awards and recent Voyager Media Awards humming along in a room full of media people - couldn’t believe du Plessis-Allan was still at work.

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley accepts Newstalk ZB's prize for metropolitan station of the year at the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It was a big night for Newstalk ZB, with a swag of awards, including the overall metropolitan station of the year for the fifth straight year. Other big winners included Mike Hosking and Marcus Lush.

More FM Northland won best local radio station and Radio Tarana was named independent radio station of the year.

Stacey Morrison (formerly Flava/NZME), Jamie Mackay (The Country) and Rodger Clamp (formerly MediaWorks) were honoured for their outstanding contributions to radio.

Stacey Morrison at the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Morrison received a standing ovation. In a heartfelt speech paying tribute to the stations and colleagues she’s worked alongside, Morrison said: “Finally and surprisingly to me in 2025, I must ask and plea that you have your continued aroha and you take the opportunity to uplift te reo Māori in your work practice.

“You don’t have to be an expert in te reo Māori to be a champion for te reo Māori, and I would actually suggest that it’s a professional opportunity to be able to pronounce one of the official languages of our country correctly when we broadcast. I know it’s scary, but we can do this together.”

Blackie Award winners Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells.

The coveted Blackie Award went to Radio Hauraki’s Matt Heath (now at ZB), Jeremy Wells, Jeremy Pickford and Finn Caddie for their Pinot Wahs campaign, supporting the Warriors league team.

TVNZ drops Hacks

Fans of the award-winning US show Hacks will have to hope another streaming service picks up the fourth season.

After three seasons on TVNZ+, the state broadcaster has opted not to buy season four.

“We love the show, but unfortunately, not enough viewers felt the same for us to continue with it," said a TVNZ spokeswoman.

Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder and is based on the professional relationship between a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian and a younger writer.

Asked if any other shows were in a similar position to being dropped, the TVNZ spokeswoman said: “Nothing comes to mind! But as a commercial broadcaster, audience numbers will always influence our decision to re-commission or re-purchase shows. These are calls we make throughout the year every year.”

One Good Poll

Advertising industry upheaval

Major moves in the advertising agency world, with the departure of several high-profile leaders and executives.

OMD chief investment officer Hamish Roderick is leaving the company next week after 12 years.

OMD chief investment officer Hamish Roderick.

Sources say Roderick’s departure is amicable - one source said he was now eyeing a role in the mortgage broking sector, a complete break from the advertising industry.

His departure comes on the eve of a likely massive shake-up for OMD and other companies under parent company Omnicom Group’s planned global merger with Interpublic (IPG).

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application for the merger. The commission had originally intended to deliver a decision by May 30, but this has been extended to June 19.

The merger is likely to see thousands of job losses across the globe, including some in New Zealand.

OMD chief executive Nigel Douglas did not respond to an email.

He has told clients, in an email seen by Media Insider, that Chrissy Payne will lead the company’s investment team in the interim, with support from Scott Keddie.

“We’re currently working through what the longer-term plan [is] and will keep you updated as things progress.”

Meanwhile, Simon Bird, the chief product and strategy officer of PHD - another Omnicom company - is leaving to join Lassoo.

“I’ve loved working alongside the talented bunch of people at PHD and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the last decade,” Bird told Media Insider.

“It’s a great agency and I know they’ll continue to go from strength to strength. Walking out of Normanby Rd for the final time will be a big moment but a pint at the Good Home will help with that.”

He said he was excited about joining Bridgette Smith and the Lassoo team in August, as partner – strategy & measurement.

“I’ll be consulting to clients across a combination of strategy, analytics, modelling and research. I’m really hoping that my experience can help build upon Lassoo’s already great reputation.

“Change has been a constant in the industry for a long time and it continues to be, it keeps the industry interesting and change also creates opportunities for new thinking and different approaches.”

IMANZ leader departs

The advertising changes don’t stop within the agencies.

The general manager of the Independent Media Agencies of NZ (IMANZ), Kath Mitchell, is switching sector groups to become the new chief executive of Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA).

Outgoing Independent Media Agencies of New Zealand general manager Kath Mitchell.

Mitchell is a respected media industry leader and notably spent more than a decade at TVNZ, including leading the broadcaster’s trade marketing team.

She joins OOHMAA as the outdoor advertising industry sees big year-on-year revenue percentage growth.

“With the imminent launch of our unified audience measurement service, this is a pivotal and exciting time for the out-of-home industry,” said OOHMAA chair Paul Maher.

“Kath’s appointment is a significant step in driving continued growth and innovation across the sector.”

Mitchell said she was excited about the move.

“It is the fastest-growing media channel in New Zealand in every sense; revenue, audiences and coverage across Aotearoa. The creative and commercial potential is immense.”

Making Contact

Contact Energy's current advertising campaign.

Talking of independent advertising agencies, New Zealand’s biggest - Together - has won one of the year’s most significant pitches.

Contact Energy has appointed Together for media planning and buying, data and customer services after a competitive pitch.

Together wins the contract from the incumbent, Omnicom’s Hearts & Science.

Contact has more than 600,000 customer connections in electricity, gas, broadband and mobile plans.

The contract covers Contact’s media services across planning and buying, data, analytics and customer communications for all energy and telecommunications products and services.

“We were impressed with the agency’s culture and the shared ambition for New Zealand,” said Contact head of brand and marketing Sera Flint.

“From the outset, they felt like us. Together’s customer-first model, combining direct marketing and media buying, will be a game changer for Contact as we continue to drive efficiencies and find ways to best serve over 400,000 households.”

Together media managing director Pen Brown said: “From our first meeting, it was clear we were aligned as companies and people, on the positive impact we want to have on Aotearoa.

“We were excited about how we could create value for Contact and their customers through an integrated model. We proposed customer-centric thinking with innovative data and technology solutions...”

The return of Leigh Hart

Funnyman Leigh Hart. Photo / Michael Craig

He’s back with Sports Cafe and now he’s back with Radio Hauraki.

Leigh Hart never really went away - he’s been busy launching beer and chip business empires - but his media work is beginning to ramp up again.

He is launching a new one-hour show, Paid to Talk, on Hauraki every Friday from 3pm-4pm, starting today. The show will also become a corresponding podcast.

“Although I have been in the New Zealand radio wilderness for a while, I have kept my hand in as the breakfast, drive-time, late-night talk-back host and newsreader on Caliente FM in Peru,” said Hart with his trademark humour.

“This was, of course, a challenge as Spanish was very much a second language to me.

“So I am excited to be back on the New Zealand airwaves in Paid to Talk with Matt Ward, better known as ‘Lobo de Noche’ or the Night Wolf. The show is called Paid to Talk. Unfortunately, however, the listeners aren’t paid to listen. This will be offset by giving away air-fryers!”

Paid to Talk debuts today on Radio Hauraki at 3pm, with the podcast available on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.

