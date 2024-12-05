Advertisement
Updated

Media Insider: RNZ salary costs jump $5m in 12 months; Exclusive: Anna Burns-Francis on her TVNZ exit; Editors eye options to save newspapers

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read
Outgoing Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis; RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson. Photos / TVNZ, Mark Mitchell

Outgoing Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis; RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson. Photos / TVNZ, Mark Mitchell

RNZ’s salary costs jump $5m and the number of staff earning over $100,000 rises 35% in a year; Breakfast host on what led to her decision to leave TVNZ; Inside the ‘shambles’ of Whakaata Māori’s restructure as former lawyer takes ERA case; Community editors consider options for axed NZME titles.

