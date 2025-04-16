“I am satisfied that the basis and extent of these enquiries were both legal and proper and that NZSIS recognised the sensitive nature of making enquiries into a journalist.”

He said he also considered it proper that the NZSIS “actively reported to relevant parties their positive conclusion that Mr Hall was not engaging in any form of state-sponsored foreign interference.”

Horsley found the actions were necessary, legal, proper and proportionate.

He noted that the NZSIS was responsible for identifying and countering foreign interference in New Zealand. In doing so, it had to give consideration to fundamental principles such as “freedom of expression and freedom of the press”.

Hall, who resigned from the public broadcaster in the wake of the affair, said in a statement on Thursday that he welcomed Horsley’s report.

“As a journalist, I am reassured by the report’s findings that the spy agency followed its Sensitive Category Individuals (SCI) policy during its three-month investigation and that it informed interested parties there was nothing that indicated I was a national security threat or an agent of foreign interference,” said Hall.

“I accept that the NZSIS acted out of necessity, after my sub-editing of international news agency stories had been mis-framed by RNZ management and others in June 2023 as an exercise in Russian propaganda.

“These accusations, which caused widespread concern, were utterly false. Horsley’s report points to this and is the second such review to do so.”

Hall told the Herald in September 2023: “I’m not a Russian agent. I’m just a journalist trying to do my job.”

RNZ has been approached for comment.

RNZ commissioned an independent review of its editorial processes in the wake of Hall’s work.

The review found Hall had breached RNZ’s editorial standards by adding a pro-Russian perspective to stories on the invasion of Ukraine, among other edits.

The report found Hall “genuinely believed he was acting appropriately to provide balance and accuracy and was not motivated by any desire to introduce misinformation, disinformation or propaganda”.

It considered two contrasting perspectives.

The first was that Hall was a “rogue actor who made a decision to abuse the trust placed in him”, and the second that the inappropriate editing “was inevitable because of significant … failures by RNZ”.

“The panel does not hold to either of these contrasting views. What we found was a journalist who acted in breach of both editorial standards and RNZ’s contract with Reuters and an organisation that facilitated the conditions for a journalist to do so,” the report read.

It highlighted “cultural and teamwork issues” at the public broadcaster.

At the time, RNZ chairman Jim Mather said the board had accepted the review and would implement its 22 recommendations.

The panel also found RNZ’s leadership overreacted, publicly, to Hall’s edits, “contribut[ing] to public alarm and reputational damage, not helpful in maintaining public trust”.

In his statement today, Hall said: “By its knee-jerk judgment that I’d acted in bad faith, and by its public pronouncements, RNZ management created a dangerous environment of hysteria and undue speculation over my motives.

“It helped bring a journalist to the attention of the NZSIS and its Five Eyes intelligence partners. As Horsley’s report points out, it is ‘at the very least, disconcerting to discover that you have come to the attention of an intelligence agency, particularly as a journalist reporting on conflicts where different views can validly be expressed’.”

Hall said conflating editorial endeavour that sought accurate reporting and proper context in news stories with subjective support for foreign enemies “is a smear, creates a chill factor within newsrooms and stifles open and informed public discourse over foreign policy and international affairs”.

“With the New Zealand government moving to introduce sweeping measures to criminalise foreign interference, RNZ management’s damaging mischaracterisations should be of lasting concern.”

MORE TO COME

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.