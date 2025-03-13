Advertisement
Media Insider: NZME’s biggest shareholder backs billionaire’s bid for board cleanout; Willie Jackson loses broadcasting and media portfolio

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
NZME’s biggest shareholder backs billionaire’s board nominees but media company’s chair says firm is “performing strongly in a challenging market”; Did TVNZ miss a scoop over Jim Grenon’s plans? Willie Jackson loses broadcasting and media portfolios.

The battle for board positions and control of NZME is escalating publicly, with the

