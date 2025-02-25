Advertisement
Media Insider: NZME financial results - $54.2 million in earnings, net loss after tax of $16m after impairment; One Roof may be spun off into new company

Shayne Currie
By
Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
NZME owns the NZ Herald, OneRoof, Newstalk ZB, a suite of other radio stations and regional newspapers and BusinessDesk.

NZ Herald publisher NZME today posted earnings of $54.2 million and a post-tax loss of $16m after a non-cash impairment of intangible assets - and says it is considering separating its property brand OneRoof into an entirely new business.

The company also says 2025 has started more positively with anticipated

