Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: NZME board contender Jim Grenon’s questions for journalists’ union E tū, amid debate over editorial independence

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, and OneRoof.

NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, and OneRoof.

The billionaire wanting to overhaul the board of media giant NZME has accused the journalists’ union of painting him as some sort of “extremist” when he says his goal is to ensure “truthful, thoughtful, and unbiased journalism” is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider