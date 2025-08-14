Less than 24 hours later, he was releasing a scathing independent review of RNZ National, in which former news boss Richard Sutherland delivered a withering assessment of the public broadcaster’s radio efforts and performance.

As Media Insider revealed yesterday, Sutherland’s review is a blistering attack on the culture at RNZ, where everyone - from junior producers to executives - appears to have turned their backs on the importance and potential of radio. There was a lot of “blame shifting” and low ambition". And in perhaps the most stinging finding: “Some people shouldn’t be on air”.

Thompson’s entire legacy as chief executive and Jim Mather’s as chairman of RNZ now rest on the next six to 12 months – and their response to the review and its recommendations.

On first blush, and based solely on RNZ’s somewhat defensive, initial public response yesterday, Thompson and his executive team might well struggle to overcome a long-term downward trend in radio listeners.

Essentially, the official RNZ responses came down to – my words and analysis – “We’re already doing that”; “We don’t agree”; or “That’s something for the new (yet-to-be-appointed) chief audio officer”.

One hopes that behind those PR statements, there’s a lot more urgency and laser-like focus on the changes required. Based on Sutherland’s findings, RNZ National essentially needs a culture change and on-air overhaul.

Certainly, the comments Thompson reportedly made to staff yesterday - RNZ released the report to the NZ Herald under the Official Information Act and briefed staff around the same time - were more pointed: “We now need to take a different approach.”

In commissioning Sutherland, Thompson requested a “frank” report.

“Nothing is out of bounds in terms of what you consider and recommend,” Thompson wrote to Sutherland on May 31, according to documents released to the Herald under the Official Information Act yesterday.

“We will be undertaking a major reset of the station and our approach to live audio; I am seeking your independent, frank guidance on how best to do this.”

Sutherland, whose review cost RNZ $30,000, was certainly up to the mission. Like any good journalist, he did not mince words - the ferocity of his report certainly caught the attention of the industry, observers and RNZ listeners, judging by the feedback in my inbox.

Sutherland spoke to more than 50 staff in what were described as “confidential conversations”.

His interviews revealed “blame-shifting, low ambition and a belief that radio is in terminal decline”. He reported that only a couple of staff had articulated a straightforward vision of the existing and potential RNZ National audience.

No notes of the interviews were taken “by design, to encourage candour”, and yet there were some common themes, reported in direct quotes in his review:

“It’s someone else’s fault, my programme is fine.”

“We’re trying to appeal to everyone and end up appealing to no one.”

“The station sounds boring.”

“If you focus on something (ie, digital) you’re turning your back on something else.”

That last point is particularly pointed. In its successful and creditworthy pursuit of digital growth – and we’re talking here specifically about the RNZ website (more so than digital audio) – one can mount an easy argument that RNZ has let its radio listenership slide.

Sutherland says the most worrying theme in his review “was the view that RNZ regards live listening as a sunset activity, rather than a growth opportunity”.

“Disturbingly, this belief was held by staff at every level of RNZ, from junior producers through to executives. It shows a lack of understanding of how the performance of RNZ as a whole is measured by the board, external competitors and other commentators, politicians from across the spectrum and most importantly of all for a public media entity, the public itself.

“Stamping out this belief will require significant involvement from the board, the chief executive and the executive team.”

Thompson has been with RNZ for more than 10 years. He has done a credible job in building an executive team with successful media backgrounds, particularly in publishing.

Chief news officer Mark Stevens, a former Stuff editor in chief, is a digital news genius who has built a formidable newsroom - including many senior journalists he’s poached from Stuff - and website audience.

But Stevens does not have any radio experience.

In fact, there is relatively little audio experience at the top table and anyone vying for the newly created chief audio officer role - one of Sutherland’s key recommendations that is already under way - will want assurances that they have Thompson, the executive team and the board fully behind them.

On the board itself, respected former commercial radio boss Brent Impey, who was appointed as a director last September, will be a critical figure in helping support the chief audio officer in leading a refreshed radio and digital audio strategy.

Consider the task before that executive. Sutherland’s major recommendations, such as the need for new talent and a review of on-air voices, have all been handed to that person, according to RNZ’s responses yesterday.

Sutherland said time slots should be refreshed where presenters don’t align with the needs and preferences of the target audience. RNZ’s response to this was: “This will be an operational decision for the chief audio officer with appropriate processes followed.”

RNZ wouldn’t commit to even a marquee hire, as Sutherland recommended. “This will be an operational decision for the chief audio officer. Changes should be made according to the needs of our audience,” said RNZ.

RNZ also batted away a firm recommendation from Sutherland that the flagship Morning Report programme should be fully relocated from Wellington to Auckland, to better connect with, and build, audiences. RNZ’s careful response: “Morning Report will have a more Auckland-focused team and include more Auckland-based kaimahi (staff). However, there is still a need for resource outside of Auckland, including, importantly, for resilience."

And in response to another recommendation from Sutherland that the office must be reinstated as the default working environment for all presenters and production staff, RNZ stated this was already the case. Staff, it said, “must be in the office for at least three days a week”.

Sutherland recommends, as well, a blunt audience target – 50 to 69-year-olds.

That’s a somewhat risky proposition, say radio industry experts - by targeting that age group, you’ll inevitably attract a strong cohort of even older people.

They’re still vitally important, but RNZ might actually have more success if it targeted the 40-59 age group, said one source. There’s a rich vein of potential audience there and it would raise the stakes, considerably, in the ratings battle against runaway commercial leader Newstalk ZB.

RNZ will know where its latest ratings are at next Thursday, with the public release of the data likely a few days later. These ratings won’t take into account recent tweaks to RNZ National’s line-up, but they will reveal whether RNZ’s downward ratings trend has been halted.

Sutherland is very stark in his report. “From 2021 to 2025, the station lost [cumulative audience] at an annual rate of more than six per cent. At this rate, by 2030, the cume will have dropped below 340,000.”

Given some of our top broadcasters are likely tied up in long-term contracts – for example, Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan and Ryan Bridge – RNZ has a mammoth job in luring a marquee talent, as Sutherland has recommended.

TVNZ’s Q+A host Jack Tame should be at or near the top of a hit list, in my opinion. He has consistently proven to be the best current affairs interviewer on television. Similarly, however, his contract term with Newstalk ZB, where he hosts Saturday Mornings, may be too lengthy to allow RNZ to poach him any time soon. And ZB will possibly now try to lock him in for even longer.

RNZ would possibly have more hope in luring Paddy Gower – he filled in on Morning Report with Alexa Cook for two weeks last summer, and he’s also filled in for Kathryn Ryan on Nine to Noon. He’d be expensive, but he’d draw a new audience.

Former Newshubers Rebecca Wright and Tova O’Brien are two other top broadcasters, with journalistic skills to boot. They could well be strong candidates, although O’Brien might still be feeling burnt by the sudden closure in 2023 of Today FM, where she was breakfast host and had little time to make any inroads.

Internally at RNZ, Nights host Emile Donovan is a rising star. But is it too early to move him into a primetime spot? Same goes for Cook. Alternatively, could Kim Hill be lured back to the microphone?

RNZ could really shake things up by luring Duncan Garner. It won’t happen, but it really would show that RNZ was up for change.

Air NZ safety video up in the (AI) air

Air New Zealand’s latest safety video is still up in the air, with the airline and its creative agency still working on a concept - while also considering an artificial intelligence (AI) element.

It appears there have been delays, with sources saying they had expected the video to be in production by now.

Creative discussions over the safety video are understood to be continuing.

Creative agency Bastion Shine was decidedly hush-hush yesterday.

Asked specifically about AI considerations, Bastion Shine’s Luke Farmer said: “There’s no comment on that. I can’t say anything on this at all.”

Asked if the video was still planned for production this year, he said: “No comment on that. It’s all under wraps – so no comment.”

Production industry sources say the airline and creative agency have been considering AI elements, with some experienced production industry staff fearing their jobs are at risk.

For many years, Auckland-based Reel Factory has helped produce the videos; executive producer Dan Watkins would also not comment yesterday.

Air NZ said in a statement that it hadn’t yet confirmed which local production company would come on board for the latest video.

It is understood the airline expects the video to be produced later this year, at around the same cost as previous projects.

“As with many of our previous safety videos, creative development, production, and the shoot will take place right here in Aotearoa with local suppliers, showcasing the incredible local talent we have on our doorstep,” said Air New Zealand global brand general manager Grace Blewitt.

“We’re excited to have the Bastion Shine team on board to develop the creative concept. Right now, we’re in the creative ideation phase, exploring a range of approaches and possibilities.

“The heart of our safety videos remains the same – they are proudly human-led, from ideation to execution, with our world-class cabin crew and talented supporting cast front and centre.

“Through our partnership with OpenAI, we’re looking at the potential to use Sora (OpenAI’s text-to-video model) in this project to explore new and innovative ways of working.

“That could mean creating different versions of the video tailored to specific audiences or aircraft, or introducing efficiencies to areas where we’ve previously used technology such as digital edits and CGI.”

It is understood that Air NZ sees AI giving it some process improvements in areas such as post-production and digital effects.

Stuff journos vote on strike action

Stuff journalists are voting on whether they should take strike action over a stand-off in their collective contract negotiations.

Media Insider understands the results of a ballot are due later today and that, so far, the vote is overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if matters are not resolved.

More than 140 Stuff journalists are represented by the E tū union.

One source outlined what they believed was a “hardline” attempt by the company to split the collective contract into separate agreements (Masthead Publishing and Stuff Digital).

Stuff Digital operates stuff.co.nz, and Masthead Publishing looks after the company’s digital subscription websites and newspapers.

The source said Stuff’s “very aggressive industrial relations approach” was about “weakening the hand” of journalists and contrasted with owner and chief executive Sinead Boucher’s earlier comments.

“It is effectively entirely at odds with the assurances that were provided by Sinead Boucher at the time of the structural separation at the beginning of this year.”

Staff were basically told at that time, said the source, “look, don’t worry, nothing’s going to change”.

A Stuff spokesperson said in a statement: “There are a range of claims on the table in our negotiations with E tū. In keeping with our good faith and confidentiality commitments, we will not be commenting further.”

Emails obtained by Media Insider in early July revealed that Stuff’s unionised journalists were perturbed by the company’s position on several fronts.

They described “highlights and lowlights” following a bargaining meeting with the company at the time, saying the company was “holding a pay offer hostage” and “Stuff wants to axe our health insurance”.

“As you know, we’ve asked for an overall pay increase of 6.5%, including a reform of the pay scale to be more aligned with how RNZ calculates things,” said one email sent by a Stuff journalist delegate, and co-signed alongside 10 others, to union members.

“It aims the largest % increases at our intermediate journalists. We want them to see journalism and Stuff as a viable career path.”

The Great NZ Road Trip is here again!

I’m on the road again – from coast to hinterland – in our latest editorial series to gauge the mood of the nation and celebrate the very best of New Zealand.

As we head into spring, it’s time to reset and uncover some of New Zealand’s best stories on the third annual Great New Zealand Road Trip.

This year, with the support of sponsor Night ‘n Day, we will be meeting notable and everyday Kiwis helping make a difference in their towns, regions, country, and the world. Or there might be a strong story in the plight of your town and community.

The Great NZ Road Trip starts this Sunday - I’ll be making my way from Otago and Southland to Northland over the next two weeks.

Know a great character, business, project or story? I’d love to hear about it. Please email me at roadtrip@nzme.co.nz

Digital news sunrise in Fiji

One of the Pacific Islands’ best-known mastheads, the Fiji Sun, has undergone an editorial and digital transformation.

It has unveiled a new-look website - and undertaken a digital-first newsroom transformation - as part of a project involving two Australasian agencies: Daylight in New Zealand and Bastion Digital in Australia.

According to a statement, “Bastion Digital led the business transformation and editorial strategy, guiding the Fiji Sun through modern newsroom practices and delivering intensive training...

“Daylight... led the development of the new publishing platform, one that puts powerful storytelling, audience experience, and modern monetisation tools at the core.”

Fiji Sun acting publisher and chief executive Rosi Doviverata said the changes were a “landmark moment” in an environment “where independent media plays a critical role and press freedoms continue to evolve”.

The new-look website features news updates, sports results, and a dedicated Fijian-language section.

The transformation also unlocked new commercial opportunities, according to the statement: dynamic advertising models, sponsored content, bundled print and digital offerings, newsletters, podcasts, and video journalism.

Future phases would see the introduction of subscription models and first-party audience data strategies.

“For 25 years, the Fiji Sun has been a cornerstone of Fijian journalism,” said Daylight chief executive Lee Lowndes. “This new platform propels them from a basic digital footprint to a premium, agile, and scalable news service.”

