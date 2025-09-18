Advertisement
Updated

Media Insider: Briscoes advertising account faces shake-up; Tom Phillips injunction - lawyer and ex-TV journalist Linda Clark squares off with media firms; Unauthorised Jacinda Ardern book cover; New Formula 1 TV rights deal in NZ

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
18 mins to read

The Briscoes Lady, aka Tammy Wells; Linda Clark was a top television and radio broadcaster before leaving journalism in 2006 to study law. Photos: NZ Woman's Weekly, Listener/APN

From top TV and radio broadcaster to lawyer squaring off against media firms in the Tom Phillips case - the career of Linda Clark; New Formula 1 TV rights deal in NZ; Unauthorised Jacinda Ardern book cover revealed; But first, one of NZ’s most popular advertising campaigns is up for

