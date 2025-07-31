Advertisement
Media Insider: Billboard ad – ‘cruel’ body-shaming or bald facts?; Awkward – omitted Ruby Tui in Adidas World Cup campaign; RNZ exec changes; Is MediaWorks’ owner up for sale?

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Media Insider podcast: Sky TV CEO Sophie Moloney on sports rights, buying Three for $1, and winning back customers.

Ruby Tui’s Adidas photo shoot, in a Rugby World Cup jersey she sadly won’t get to play in; A new exec role at RNZ to help address radio ratings; As Sky takes over Three today, is another major ownership change in the wind? But first, the billboard ad slammed as

