Medical tourism provider Asthetica has certainly raised the ire in some quarters with what the company admits is an “intentionally provocative” ad targeting those dealing with hair loss.

This billboard ad - pictured here in Kingsland, Auckland - has raised the ire of some people who call it body shaming. Photo / Dean Purcell

“This ad isn’t clever. It’s not aspirational. It’s body-shaming, plain and simple, and – frankly – quite cruel,” Sarah Ritchie, an Auckland-based author and business mentor, wrote on LinkedIn this week.

“The message implies that being bald is something to be embarrassed about. That approach is not just outdated, it’s harmful. Baldness is natural and very common (for men and women). And it doesn’t diminish anyone’s worth, confidence, or attractiveness.

“Ads like this fuel insecurity in order to sell a product or service. I know that’s the way of the world, but it’s not ethical marketing – it’s exploitation.”

Having embraced a clean-shaven dome for about three decades, I’m not personally offended, but Ritchie’s concerns aren’t the first I’ve heard about this campaign. Asthetica would be unlikely to get away with a similar phrase that focused, say, on body weight.

One of Ritchie’s followers wrote in response to her post: “Imagine the outrage if the billboard comment was body-shaming women, we [seem] more accepting when it’s male-focused.”

Another said: “Some people do look better bald, 100% and some of us lose our hair due to chemo, so really then it’s not about how we look, it’s about digging deep to stay alive. They tried and they failed with this out-of-touch ad.”

And a third person wrote: “It’s terrible. Ironically, their art direction needs a lot of work!”

Of course, it all makes for good publicity for Asthetica, which says it welcomes “the conversation”.

Founder and chief executive David Allen told Media Insider that the line was “tongue-in-cheek, not a literal insult”.

It was, he said, “reflective of how many people feel internally but don’t say out loud”.

“Our intent with this ad was never to shame anyone, but rather to connect with the many men and women who privately struggle with hair loss and are actively seeking solutions,” Allen said.

He said the line was “intentionally provocative, designed to cut through the noise and spark a reaction, because hair loss is an emotional topic often brushed under the rug (no pun intended)”.

Allen said the company did not want to “mock those who experience loss”, which is an interesting take, given the ad quite clearly mocks baldness.

He also quoted an anonymous client stating there was a reason why no bald men appeared in aspirational or lifestyle ads – an assertion that might easily be contested by Jason Statham, Andre Agassi or our own Leigh Hart.

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham attend the Fast X film premiere in April. Photo / Getty Images

Asthetica is certainly standing firm, with no intention to remove or alter the ad.

And it is working, the Australia-based firm said.

“Since launching, we’ve seen a sharp increase in inquiries from people suffering in silence who say this ad gave them the push they needed to explore treatment,” Allen said.

The company claims to work with “hundreds” of New Zealand clients annually, many of them travelling to Turkey for hair transplants.

Those medical/cosmetic packages cost $7200 (including accommodation) – Allen says an equivalent hair transplant in New Zealand would cost anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 and would be ”carried out mostly by less experienced surgeons”.

He said clients typically saved between 30% and 70%, even after accounting for flights and spending money.

To those who felt the ad was an example of body-shaming, Allen said: “We hear you. But the ad isn’t directed at others, it’s an invitation for those who are already struggling and actively want help. We aim to empower, not judge. Body positivity includes the freedom to make personal changes without shame.”

As a postscript, Allen said he started the company “after being my own client”.

“I attach my photos for your reference. You have permission to use these should you wish, but only in [their] entirety/not cropped.”

Asthetica founder and chief executive David Allen before and after his own treatment. Photos / David Allen

Have your say – does the ad offend you? Comments on this story are open below.

One Good Poll

Ruby Tui’s Adidas RWC shoot

Well, this might be a little awkward.

Ruby Tui is, without doubt, one of New Zealand rugby’s most marketable athletes and personalities. Her book and backstory are required reading, and she remains a fan favourite wherever she appears.

So it’s little surprise that NZR sponsor and sportswear giant Adidas (along with many of us), might have considered her a shoo-in for the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad this year.

Tui features strongly on Adidas’ website, wearing and marketing the Black Ferns’ 2025 Rugby World Cup jersey - both in a single frame image, and with her teammates.

Ruby Tui in the RWC 2025 Adidas marketing campaign.

These days, marketers like to have plenty of time to build their campaigns. Unfortunately, they (like the rest of us) don’t get a heads-up on who might actually be in the team.

Last Friday came the announcement of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup squad - and with it, the omission of Tui.

Ruby Tui, second from left, in the Adidas RWC jersey marketing campaign.

While she has been somewhat on the outer of selection this year, she did play off the bench against Australia last month - and coach Allan Bunting has said leaving her out of the Cup squad was a “millimetre” decision.

Tui showed her class by showing up to the team announcement last Friday, and cheering on the players who had beaten her to the cut.

As well as Adidas’ website campaign, Tui’s image was also prominent in a digital advertisement for the company at Auckland’s Sylvia Park mall last Saturday afternoon, 24 hours after the Cup squad was announced.

Ruby Tui also featured in a pre-World Cup Adidas digital ad last weekend, 24 hours after it was announced she was not in the squad.

All of this brings up memories of a similar situation in 2015 when Israel Dagg was a shock omission from the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad that year – he had already been filmed in a starring role for an Air New Zealand flight safety ad shortly before the tournament.

Tui was unavailable for comment yesterday and Adidas did not answer specific questions about the logistics of the campaign, or whether it might be tweaked.

It is quite likely that Tui’s star power will still hold the campaign in good stead, even if it feels a little awkward that she’s wearing the World Cup jersey that she will, sadly, not get to play in, barring injury to another player.

Emails to Adidas’ advertising agency and directly to the company in Auckland were eventually answered by a senior leader in Australia.

“Adidas is proud to activate our ‘You Got This’ campaign throughout 2025 in New Zealand, featuring several Black Ferns players, including Adidas athlete Ruby Tui,” said Adidas brand communications and senior manager Lizzy Hunter.

“The campaign is a celebration of the Black Ferns, demonstrating what’s possible when athletes are supported on and off the field. We’re excited to work with Ruby as she continues to inspire the next generation of New Zealand athletes.”

RNZ exec overhaul

RNZ currently has nine executives. Photo / RNZ

RNZ is overhauling one of its most important and influential executive roles, placing a renewed focus on its radio and audio performance.

RNZ’s traditional radio listenership is on a downward spiral – a trend that a new chief audio officer will be responsible for helping arrest.

The new executive role has been advertised this week and follows a recommendation from former RNZ news boss Richard Sutherland, who has been reviewing the company’s audio performance.

The new role comes as chief content officer Megan Whelan departs RNZ. The company says her role will not be replaced, although it does have an acting head of content in place for now.

Outgoing RNZ head of content Megan Whelan. Photo / RNZ

With the planned new chief audio officer role having a seat at the top table, it appears the company will therefore retain nine executives, despite budget cuts and a call for voluntary redundancies.

Interestingly, the new role will be based in Auckland - perhaps a sign, also, of the company wanting a stronger leadership presence in the country’s biggest city.

“As part of the work RNZ is undertaking on live listening, we’ve made the decision to create a dedicated leadership role for audio,” an RNZ spokeswoman said.

“This was recommended in the advice received from Richard Sutherland but has been part of our thinking for some time.

“RNZ has successfully grown its overall audience across platforms, but RNZ National is in need of additional focus to improve its audience engagement.

“The chief audio officer is an exciting role that will be responsible not just for the performance and excellence of live radio but also for RNZ’s digital and on-demand audio.

“The chief audio officer is an integral part of our developing audio plan and will bring their expertise to it. We expect to receive strong interest and high-calibre candidates for this executive position.”

The interim head of content role was in place “while we decide where teams will sit in the new structure”.

“No other executive team changes are planned at present.”

Mediawatch host departing

Hayden Donnell.

RNZ says it’s still finalising requests of staff who have asked for voluntary redundancy, and can’t provide an update or numbers at this stage.

However, Media Insider can reveal today that one of RNZ Mediawatch’s two presenters is off.

Mediawatch producer Hayden Donnell – who works alongside host Colin Peacock – has made the call to leave RNZ on August 28 and starts at The Spinoff as a senior writer on September 8.

Donnell would be missed, an RNZ spokeswoman said. “During his roughly five years with RNZ, Hayden has brought his distinct style and flair to the position ... We are currently working through the replacement process and discussing this role alongside others within the RNZ podcast team.”

The Spinoff described Donnell’s appointment as a “significant homecoming”.

He had been a “foundational and recurring voice” for the website.

“He was one of the platform’s first staff writers, hosted the cult web series Get It To Te Papa, and has been a consistent and beloved contributing writer over the past decade. In his new fulltime role, Donnell will focus on analysis, commentary and in-depth reporting across politics, media, and culture.”

The Spinoff editor Madeleine Chapman said the company was “beyond excited”.

“Hayden is one of New Zealand’s sharpest and funniest writers. His ability to cut through the noise, always with a unique sense of humour, is exactly what The Spinoff is about.”

The Spinoff CEO Amber Easby said the appointment signalled a continued investment in high-quality, independent journalism.

“In today’s media landscape, investing in distinctive, trusted voices is the most important thing we can do. Hayden is one of those voices.”

Three-dom day: Sky takes the reins

A hugely significant day in New Zealand media today, as Sky TV officially takes ownership of Three and Three Now from US giant Warner Bros Discovery.

“Really, the hard work starts now,” Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney told Media Insider this week.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney opens up in this week's Media Insider podcast.

She spoke at length on this week’s Media Insider podcast about the acquisition, offering up some hints as to how some of the programming might work across the plethora of pay and free-to-air channels now under the company’s umbrella.

She also talked about the latest in sports rights negotiations - specifically the loss of netball rights to TVNZ and the pending, new five-year deal with NZ Rugby.

Sky has been at pains to reiterate that it will be retaining the Three and Three Now brands, even though - in the background - it’s had to trademark a new name, Sky Free, and logos for the division that will run the free-to-air channels.

The latest trademarked Sky Free logo - Sky is at pains to reiterate this is not a consumer brand, and that Three and Three Now will be retained.

Asked how she would celebrate today’s momentous handover, Moloney suggested sausage rolls with staff on Monday would be in order.

Which is quite funny when you think a plate of 30 sausage rolls is 60 bucks at New World, according to its website- 60 times what Sky paid for Three.

Is MediaWorks’ owner about to be sold?

As the dust settles on the Sky-Three acquisition, are there more ownership changes in the wind for another of our biggest media companies?

MediaWorks is now 100% owned by Australian outdoor advertising firm QMS, which in turn is owned by private equity firm Quadrant.

Quadrant chairman Chris Hadley told the Australian Financial Review that his options for QMS were growing.

“After Covid, a period of high interest rates and inflation, the prospects for the media industry generally is strengthening, and outdoor particularly,” Hadley said.

“More and more creative, impactful digital outdoor is now being viewed globally as a form of media infrastructure. In that regard, QMS is a leader in this part of the world. Given the growth, scale and profitability of QMS, exit options for the business are available.”

The Australian Financial Review reported that QMS was on the list of possible takeover targets for Nine Entertainment.

“Nine is selling its majority stake in property portal Domain for [A]$1.4 billion to CoStar, leaving it with around [A]$500 million in cash after returning funds to shareholders. Analysts have suggested oOh!media could also be a target for Nine,” the Australian Financial Review reported.

MediaWorks chairman Barclay Nettlefold (left) and chief executive Wendy Palmer.

QMS and MediaWorks chair Barclay Nettlefold told the publication there were no conversations at the moment about selling QMS. “We get to focus on growing the business,” he reportedly said.

Quadrant did not respond to specific questions yesterday, through MediaWorks, but did say in a statement: “QMS and MediaWorks are always focused on delivering market-leading audiences and maximising value for customers.”

Top MediaWorks outdoor ad exec quits

MediaWorks outdoor boss Mike Watkins.

One of New Zealand’s most respected advertising executives is leaving his role.

MediaWorks Outdoor chief executive Mike Watkins will leave this month, just as the company prepares to take over the lucrative Auckland Transport (AT) outdoor contracts.

In a statement, he said he was “moving on to pursue a range of exciting new opportunities, including work with several start-ups”.

A MediaWorks spokeswoman said Watkins had advised the company of his resignation in May and would leave the business on August 12.

It is understood that key executives from Australia – alongside MediaWorks chief executive Wendy Palmer – played a critical role in working on the AT pitch.

Neither MediaWorks nor AT responded to other specific questions, including who might pick up the outdoor reins at a critical period.

The AT contracts, which come into effect on October 16, are a massive boost for the outdoor advertising and radio business - they are valued by some in the industry at $350 million over the next decade.

According to his biography, Watkins has spent time at “many of New Zealand’s leading advertising, design and film production companies – including Generator, Meares Taine, M&C Saatchi, Designworks and Film Construction”.

“In 2016, he jumped the fence to media, taking a role as general manager of APN Outdoor, which was later acquired by JCDecaux. Until late 2023, he was country head of JCDecaux New Zealand.”

He has been with MediaWorks since November 2023.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

Watch Media Insider – The Podcast on YouTube or listen to it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.