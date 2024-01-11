Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Seven questions for NZ media’s top CEOs: Glen Kyne, Paul Thompson, Grant McKenzie, Lee-Ann Morris, Nicky Greville, Blair Alexander, Todd Scott, Simon Curran

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
NBR's Todd Scott, RNZ's Paul Thompson, MBM's Lee-Ann Morris and Spark Foundry's Nicky Greville all feature today.

NBR's Todd Scott, RNZ's Paul Thompson, MBM's Lee-Ann Morris and Spark Foundry's Nicky Greville all feature today.

In the third part of a three-part Media Insider series, we pose seven questions to leading media CEOs.

In the first week we heard from Brent McAnulty (TVNZ), Sophie Moloney (Sky), Michael Boggs (NZME), .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business