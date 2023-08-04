Voyager 2023 media awards

Media Insider: Weather wars - public safety fears over forecasting as documents reveal Niwa, MetService executive tension

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
Many Auckland suburbs were hit by flooding this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

The level of tension between Niwa and MetService has reached executive levels and public safety is at risk until New Zealand’s weather forecasting structure and systems can be sorted out, according to new documents.

The

