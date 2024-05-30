Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: TVNZ executives’ LA trip, social media posts in spotlight as broadcaster cuts jobs; Eric Young to depart Sky; Article removed about Shane Jones finger advertisement

Shayne Currie
By
17 mins to read
TVNZ executives in Los Angeles; Sky TV newsreader Eric Young; The Monkeys' Give Shane Jones the Finger ad campaign.

A series of Instagram posts showing TVNZ leaders socialising on a US business trip has riled some staff; Eric Young reveals he’s leaving Sky TV; Article on ad agency’s Shane Jones finger campaign pulled from

