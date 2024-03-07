Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Media Insider: Top cop on the axing of Police Ten 7; TVNZ layoffs - should the public still own a commercial broadcaster?

Shayne Currie
By
19 mins to read
Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto fronted popular TV show Police Ten 7 for almost a decade.

As TVNZ staff are called into meetings about their future today, a former host opens up about his own show’s axing; TVNZ layoffs spark questions over ownership; Newshub’s redundancy offers; Media lawyers swap sides; Weather

