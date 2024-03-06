Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: The Pantograph Punch arts media website to go into ‘hiatus’ - director sets out what’s happened

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
The homepage of the Pantograph Punch.

The homepage of the Pantograph Punch.

New Zealand’s leading arts media website is going into “hiatus” following a struggle for funding. Artists and writers have been left saddened and devastated by the “heartbreaking” move.

The Pantograph Punch, which has been covering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business