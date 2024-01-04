Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: Seven questions for top NZ media CEOs - Wendy Palmer, Laura Maxwell, Stuart Dick, John Halpin, Alex Radford, Duncan Greive

Shayne Currie
By
19 mins to read
Wendy Palmer, Laura Maxwell, John Halpin and Duncan Greive all feature in today's Q&A with media CEOs.

The Spinoff’s Duncan Greive describes 2024 as “one of the most defining years in our media’s history”.

All domestic media were challenged in 2023, he says in today’s installment of Q&A interviews with industry bosses.

