NBR's Todd Scott, RNZ's Paul Thompson, MBM's Lee-Ann Morris and Spark Foundry's Nicky Greville all feature today.

The CEOS of Warner Bros. Discovery, RNZ, Allied Press/Otago Daily Times, MBM, Spark Foundry, FCB, NBR and Bastion Shine open up.

One top ad agency boss, Spark Foundry’s Nicky Greville, describes the past year as “momentous and beautifully chaotic”.

The head of Warner Bros. Discovery in New Zealand, Glen Kyne, says the market downturn of 2023 has been the biggest and longest in recent history.

And two key publishing CEOs say the next 12 months are unlikely to be any different, predicting some significant shifts in our media landscape.

“NZ media is going to lose some fantastic talent as balance sheets get tightened... the biggest priority for me is to retain and recruit more of New Zealand’s best talent and set the highest standard of journalism on offer in NZ,” says NBR publisher Todd Scott.

Grant McKenzie, the CEO of Allied Press - publisher of the Otago Daily Times - says: “I believe that 2024 will be just as tough as 2023 with little reprieve in the pipeline until interest rates start to fall (consumer/business confidence improves). I think there are likely to be some players fall out of the market. This will also create opportunities as well.”

In the third part of a three-part Media Insider series, we pose seven questions to leading media CEOs.

In the first week we heard from Brent McAnulty (TVNZ), Sophie Moloney (Sky), Michael Boggs (NZME), Don Mann (Pacific Media Network), Nikki Grafton (PHD) and Nigel Douglas (OMD).

Last week, we heard from Wendy Palmer (MediaWorks), Laura Maxwell (Stuff), Stuart Dick (Are Media), John Halpin (Group M), Alex Radford (D3), and Duncan Greive (The Spinoff).

The final eight appear today.

The 20 CEOs and news leaders all offer insight and wisdom on their roles, the issues they’re confronting, and what lies ahead.

The full Media Insider column resumes next week.

Glen Kyne, Warner Bros. Discovery vice president

Warner Bros. Discovery senior vice president (New Zealand, Australia and Japan) Glen Kyne. Photo / Supplied

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

I’ve got two words. Proud; in a tough media environment, the team has gone above and beyond… again.

And Barbenheimer; a lot of fun and madness amid detailed planning and execution.

2. How would you describe your year?

One for the ages. We have not endured a market downturn of this scale and duration in recent history; however, we have continued to innovate while also bringing world-class news and entertainment to the nation.

From a news perspective, it was one of the busiest years yet with weather events, an election and international conflict.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one you thought a rival did well?

For us, it’s the evolution and development of ThreeNow. We have been clear on our future as a streaming business and we now have a world-class platform bringing the best local and international content to Kiwis for free.

When we recently released the new user experience, The Spinoff ran an article titled “Good News: ThreeNow isn’t munted anymore”.

Fantastic, and only in New Zealand!

I have huge respect for the NZME operating model and its diversification of advertising and subscriber spend. This is a sustainable path forward which we all need to think about.

Sky has also done a wonderful job delivering multiple world cups and key sporting moments. Sport is well and truly back post-Covid and it’s a joy. Sky is also making large strides towards a digital future and has a smart operating model.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

A game of two halves - the advertising downturn looks set to continue for H1 with corrections and growth in H2 2024.

Following the election, we’re looking forward to getting clarity on the Government’s policy settings for our sector as this has a major impact on the health of the local industry.

Our biggest priority remains our pivot to streaming in both the free and paid space, which will deliver the inevitable shift of television viewing into the future and driving growth.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

My teenage son, who is starting university next year and is exploring his newfound social freedom, typically late into the evening and managing to wake the entire family when he gets home.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

Under-investing advertising spend in local media companies who are employing local talent and producing local content.

In a market downturn of the scale and length that we are experiencing, we have to ensure our local media players remain strong for the benefit of the country.

International players continue to drive record revenues while our local entities suffer. Let’s correct this.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

I’m going to switch off and enjoy a family vacation - sun, sand, surf, good books and great company.

Paul Thompson, RNZ CEO

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Focused.

2. How would you describe your year?

Full-on. From the weather events that have rightly dominated the news cycle and impacted so many areas in New Zealand to a general election and of course the Rugby World Cup, it’s been a big news year.

And a big one for RNZ as well, as we shifted focus from the move to bring TVNZ and RNZ together to start work on our new strategy.

We’ve launched new content, put in place nearly 70 per cent of the findings from our independent review and stepped up our content-sharing agreements which means RNZ content is now reaching more New Zealanders than ever. It really is an exciting time to head RNZ.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one that you thought a rival did well?

This year we launched RNZ Asia – a new service for New Zealand’s Chinese and Indian communities. I was especially proud of the work RNZ Asia did in covering the election, including spending over two weeks translating RNZ’s guide to party policy to simplified Chinese and live blogging on election night.

We don’t see other media providers as rivals, but I would like to acknowledge those in the sector who tell our regional and local stories with a laser focus – it’s critical to the strength of communities.

[This] year we are supporting 16 local democracy reporters to work in newsrooms in the regions and each of those newsrooms has committed to their development and shown that they continue to see the value in local journalists in touch with their communities.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

It will be another challenging year and the sector will continue to adapt.

RNZ’s top priority will be to deliver on the promise we made to our audience in our strategy – providing and supporting outstanding public media that matters.

We also want to make sure our people have the modern tools needed to do their work and we will continue to collaborate to help the wider sector.

We have to work together to ensure a sustainable and vibrant local media.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

The decline in trust in the media. We are currently doing some work to better understand what is happening and how we can address it.

The old axiom for journalism is that it’s about speaking truth to power. That’s still part of what we do every day, but I think we also have a role in giving a voice to those who don’t have one. How we do that and reflect New Zealanders and the issues important to them is critical.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

Ask me in 12 months! But seriously I think when times are tough there is a tendency for tensions within the sector to increase and I think we need to recognise that we are stronger together on most of the key issues.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

Catching up with Kim Hill’s greatest interviews through the new Kim Hill Collection podcast is on my list.

I’ll be reacquainting myself with some of New Zealand’s mountain bike trails and most importantly seeing friends and family.

Grant McKenzie, Allied Press CEO

Allied Press CEO Grant McKenzie.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Relief.

2. How would you describe your year?

It has been a very tough year.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one you thought a rival did well?

Very proud of our Year of the Farmer campaign. A great opportunity to highlight the rural sector and celebrate their success.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

I believe that 2024 will be just as tough as 2023 with little reprieve in the pipeline until interest rates start to fall (consumer/business confidence improves). I think there are likely to be some players fall out of the market. This will also create opportunities as well.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

Revenue and how to grow it.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

We/they need to be thinking outside the square and looking at what will give the client the best result for their business.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

We have a crib (a bach for those north of the Waitaki River) in the Maniototo that we will go to and enjoy the benefits of Central Otago.

Lee-Ann Morris, MBM CEO

MBM CEO Lee-Ann Morris.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Finally.

2. How would you describe your year?

While we experienced significant positive momentum, 2023 was not without its fair share of challenges. On the downside, our clients and teams grappled with the impact of floods, economic downturns, and pervasive uncertainty.

On a brighter note, we proudly achieved the distinction of Agency of the Year at The Beacons, secured notable new business wins, and, as always, found support and levity from our esteemed MBM team (they keep us grounded and make us laugh)

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one you thought a rival did well?

Embedding our new positioning, “Think Beyond”, has been transformative. It has served as a compass for us, influencing and challenging everything we do. It has guided how the team behave and how our work shows up in the wild. This past year has been an epic journey as we witnessed the team harness the power of our positioning to explore innovative ideas, new possibilities and fresh perspectives.

The GroupM NZ “Back to News” programme which aims to support responsible journalism in NZ is a fantastic initiative and the right idea for our market (Shayne did not coerce that statement).

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

I’m optimistic, hoping for a robust economy, thriving businesses, and a confident consumer base (indulge me in my summer dream, won’t you?).

MBM’s priorities will be supporting clients and our teams to navigate (insert all obvious trends…): the impact of AI (personalisation, analysis, content creation, predictive insights), the long-awaited culmination of cookie degradation, the dominance of video and short-form content, and the imperative of sustainability.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

Our talent. Nurturing and retaining outstanding individuals, drawing diverse talent into our industry and MBM.

You can have all the smart tools and software but without passionate and smart people all you have is a fancy calculator. As a service-driven industry, our teams stand at the heart of what we do.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

The perennial challenge persists: succumbing to short-term thinking.

It is imperative to channel resources and efforts into comprehensive measurement strategies. This gives marketing and advertising a seat at the executive table, and allows us to unequivocally demonstrate ROI for the business.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

Summer break, my happy place! Give me a good book, some sunshine, a glass of wine, and the company of friends and family, and I’m in paradise. It’s a classic combo, and for good reason.

We typically stay put around Auckland, reserving our escape to Russell for the end of January when the holiday crowds have returned to work.

Nicky Greville, Spark Foundry managing director

Spark Foundry managing director Nicky Greville.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Defiantly optimistic.

2. How would you describe your year?

Momentous and beautifully chaotic.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one you thought a rival did well?

There is so much work coming out of my team with our clients and partners it’s difficult to pick a favourite.

Instead, I’m going to say the best initiative by far was taking the team out for a day early in the new year (post the trauma of floods and storms) and spending it focused on how we wanted to turn the shared values they had all dreamed up at the end of last year, into behaviours that we all committed to.

From this day, the team has lived and breathed these behaviours and celebrated one another every day – it’s real cup-filling stuff to see them achieving such a positive and forward-moving culture so soon in our Spark Foundry journey.

For work I admire, again there is so much from our industry to celebrate but I’m going to hang my hat up with the fantastic campaign from Special Aotearoa that won a raft of awards, including some at the Beacons. Their work for Partners Life tied into The Brokenwood Mysteries, called The Last Performance, was such a creative and interesting take on an otherwise functional life insurance category.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

I’m going to put my usual positive spin on things and state that I hope it’s not a year that has quite as much volatility as we’ve seen [in 2023] and that I feel like things will settle somewhat.

I do think we’ll see consumer confidence and sentiment start to creep back towards the latter part of the year, but the beginning of the year may still hold a few curveballs for the market.

That said, there are also great things happening that I believe will stimulate the media market:

The launch of the Sky SVOD ad model is exciting for the market as they gear up towards a much bigger advertising ecosystem approach;

The raft of exciting sporting opportunities to celebrate with tennis, Olympics, Paralympics and ETNZ;

AI adoption creating new and exciting evolution across all parts of our marketing systems;

A step towards a unified measurement system with the change for the TV networks from TARPs to CPM models;

And hopefully, the end to the strikes in Hollywood, meaning access to much more great content for New Zealanders.

The biggest priority for me will be continuing our momentum whilst ensuring that our structure is future-focused, and our product is market-leading.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

It’s usually my kids waking me up with bad dreams or sleep-talking, to be honest!

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

Saying any of the following sayings too often: new normal and flesh out.

And talking about the weather too much; we’ve all had enough of the weather chat. I’m picking next year’s polite chit-chat will be consumer-confidence focused!

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

Play with my kids, go fishing, swim every day, and read the pile of books I’ve amassed for the break!

Blair Alexander, FCB CEO

FCB chief executive Blair Alexander.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Thankful.

2. How would you describe your year?

Pretty hectic, but a very successful one all in all.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one that you thought a rival did well?

The launch of Initiative into the NZ market and winning the ASB media business. We’re just getting started so watch this space…

Because it’s the holiday season, I’m going to go with a creative campaign DDB have made for McDonalds this summer – it’s good to be the driver. What a simple human truth and brilliantly executed with a super fun ad. It caused much debate in my household with a number of false accusations of bite size. We watched, we laughed and we actually ordered (sober)… and I don’t like to admit that.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

I think it will be like a lot of recent years – unpredictable.

My priority hasn’t changed – keep being ambitious, keep challenging the briefs, keep pushing for innovative and creative work that drives great measurable business results. AND have fun.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

Getting the balance right for our people. Wellbeing is very important to me, but the industry continues to evolve at pace and that comes with additional pressure to learn, deliver and make money.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/marketing/advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

Saying yes to everything. Deciding what not to do is just as important. There will always be the next big shiny thing, not all of which is important to business success.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

I’m being very deliberate around relaxation. I’ll be on Waiheke Island and going with the flow, which translates to lots of beach and winery time.

Todd Scott, NBR owner and publisher

NBR owner and publisher Todd Scott.

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Pride.

2. How would you describe your year?

A focused effort from our entire team has put NBR into a fantastic position to take advantage of the opportunities that will come our way in 2024.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one that you thought a rival did well?

The focus on serving just one client. Because that client for us is a Member Subscriber, our focus is singular. Delivery of timely, relevant, useful and insightful business news, so that our members can make the most informed opinions based on the best business news and analysis, without government or advertising funding and without opinion pieces.

I admire and acknowledge BusinessDesk for adjusting their monthly subscription fee up to within $4 of the NBR. It’s easy to offer a cheap entry fee for rich content, but that doesn’t help fund better content.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

NZ media is going to lose some fantastic talent as balance sheets get tightened... the biggest priority for me is to retain and recruit more of New Zealand’s best talent and set the highest standard of journalism on offer in NZ.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

The world’s geopolitical climate, capitalism over environmental responsibility and poverty.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/ marketing/ advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

A loss of focus on the job that you have been employed to do. Focus on the consumer, before you focus on who is trying to target your consumer.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

Jackie my wife of 30 years (as of December 28) and I are enjoying a wonderful vacation in Singapore and Thailand. Neither of us has ever travelled to this amazing part of the world.

Simon Curran, Bastion Shine CEO

Simon Curran, chief executive of Bastion Shine. Photo / Supplied

1. What’s the one word to sum up your mood as we close out 2023 and look forward to 2024?

Optimistic. While headline economic data still shows challenges ahead, inflation is looking more positive with major banks cutting rates. We’re under no illusions that 2024 won’t still be challenging but I’m confident the diversification we’ve introduced to our business model over the last 12 months through services like PR, social media and executive coaching has us well-positioned to support our clients and navigate any uncertainty ahead.

2. How would you describe your year?

It was a big year. We scaled our business, launched new offerings, started new partnerships and opened an office in Wellington. A highlight was moving our expanding team into our new home. It brought our team back into the office with a new energy and optimism to get stuff done.

It was also a tough year, as we supported our clients through challenging economic conditions and consumer confidence, combined with a change election and everything that brings. Given all of that, I’m really proud of how we’ve performed and the results we’ve delivered for our clients.

3. What’s the best initiative/project/campaign in your own business – and one that you thought a rival did well?

It’s hard to choose one, there have been a number of standouts this year. Our work with Genesis continues to drive that brand and I believe it’s the standout in the energy category. Spark’s Future State event series is an ambitious demonstration of their commitment to keeping businesses at the forefront of global tech and innovation. And finally, the reaction to our Air NZ Christmas campaign, ‘The Great Christmas Chase’, has been phenomenal.

As for our agency friends, it’s great to see DDB continuing to deliver standout work for McDonald’s, testament to a long relationship.

4. How do you think 2024 will play out for New Zealand media - what’s the biggest priority for you?

Unfortunately, I think there’s more consolidation to come for NZ media as the sector continues to ride out lower ad spends and a tight first half of 2024.

A strong, thriving, competitive media industry is good for New Zealanders. The consolidation has driven us to focus more on our clients’ owned channels, as a result, relying on more varied forms of communications to engage audiences, from social, through to longer form editorial-driven content housed on clients’ digital channels, driven not just by media spend, but smarter search and digital targeting.

So I think owned media will continue to grow as a priority for our clients.

5. What’s the biggest issue that keeps you awake at night?

The challenge with tech and AI for our sector has been well-noted by all of us this year. But for us specifically, it’s ensuring we continue to invest and grow our people, without stretching or pushing them too hard.

Finding the right balance between a deep care for people, as well as the same care for results is challenging for all teams, and we’ll be very focused on this in 2024.

6. What’s the biggest mistake media/ marketing/ advertising people need to avoid in 2024?

Getting distracted by individual events at the expense of executing the long-term strategy. The uncertainty we’ve experienced over the last few years will undoubtedly continue into next year. There are big challenges ahead that will need to be navigated, socially, economically and globally. Those businesses with a clear vision of who they are, a long-term plan for success and the tenacity to see it through will prevail.

7. What are your plans for the summer break?

The beach, whānau and logging off.