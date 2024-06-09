Mihingarangi Forbes, broadcaster producer, journalist, picture supplied FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

Two big media moves have been announced today - the co-host of one of RNZ’s most important shows has been named, while Sky TV poaches one of TVNZ’s most respected executives.

RNZ has named a new co-host to sit alongside Susie Ferguson for its Saturday Morning show.

Respected television and radio broadcaster and journalist Mihingarangi Forbes will join Ferguson from mid-August, RNZ announced today.

In a statement, Forbes said: “After many years of current affairs and more recently documentaries focusing on Aotearoa’s history, this is an opportunity to explore new subjects including lighter topics.

“I’m super excited to be part of a new kaupapa and sharing ideas to entice new audiences.”

It is understood that as well as Forbes, a raft of names have been considered for the co-host role over the past eight months, including Flava radio breakfast host Stacey Morrison; award-winning author and broadcaster Noelle McCarthy; another former Morning Report host Guyon Espiner; and Nine to Noon host Kathryn Ryan.

Ferguson and Forbes will now pair up as the official replacements for Kim Hill, who retired last year.

Forbes has an impressive broadcasting CV, with time at TVNZ, TV3 and Māori Television. She has been presenting Māori current affairs programmes Mata with Mihingarangi Forbes (RNZ) and Mata Reports (TVNZ).

Media Insider revealed former Morning Report host Ferguson’s new role earlier this year.

In an email to staff, RNZ head of content Megan Whelan said at the time: “Best-laid comms plans being scooped by the Herald aside, I’m thrilled to share that Susie Ferguson will be the host of Saturday Morning. As well as being an excellent human, Susie is a talented broadcaster who will bring a wealth of experience to the show.”

Today she said: “Susie has been very well received as Saturday Morning presenter.

“The show is one of RNZ National’s most popular long-running programmes and it’s exciting to be able to update it with the addition of another presenter. Susie and Mihingarangi are incredibly experienced and talented interviewers, who will make a really engaging on-air team.”

Hill finished as Saturday Morning host last November.

Last week she shared, with Newstalk ZB’s Marcus Lush, a national radio award for best talk presenter outside of breakfast and drive.

Hill thanked her own team and joked the award was for longevity.

“I don’t mean to give a speech, but it’s been a really sad year for the media and I’ve been sitting this morning talking to industry people and I feel survivor guilt. So I hope things improve - all the best to you all.”





Sky nabs TVNZ exec

TVNZ chief digital officer Kym Niblock is off to Sky TV.

A big blow for TVNZ, with Sky nabbing its respected chief digital officer, just as the state broadcaster is under way with a massive digital transformation project.

Sky announced today that Kym Niblock would join the pay TV and streaming broadcaster as chief digital and technology officer in late 2024.

The departure is not great news for TVNZ, which is embarking on a massive, $100 million all-of-business digital transformation over the next five years to improve its internet-delivered TV platforms.

Irish company Accenture has been appointed to help build the new platforms.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said: “Kym is an outstanding enterprise leader with deep media and technology experience, and we are delighted to have her joining our Sky team later this year.”

Niblock has led TVNZ’s digital and technology strategy for the last seven years and has previously held senior leadership roles at Spark Ventures/Lightbox, Foxtel, Sky UK and the BBC.

Moloney said: “Kym is joining at an exciting and transformative time for our company. We look forward to Kym’s contribution both as a technology leader and key member of our executive leadership team.”

Sky’s chief operations and people officer Antony Welton would continue to lead the technology team until Niblock’s arrival.

