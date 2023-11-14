Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: NZME reveals latest Herald, digital subscriptions and three-year strategy, bullish about future despite tough market

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME’s publishing digital subscriptions, including those for nzherald.co.nz, now sit at 179,000, the company revealed today, with digital revenue now making up almost a third of the company’s income.

The media firm - owner of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business