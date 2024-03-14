As well as a website, NZ Doctor publishes in print format every two weeks.

Staff at one of New Zealand’s leading specialist media organisations have been called to a Friday afternoon meeting to discuss advertising and revenue challenges facing the organisation.

The entire staff of The Health Media - publishers of NZ Doctor and Pharmacy Today - have been called to the meeting, to address what one source says has been described internally as a “sharp drop” in advertising revenue over the past six months.

The meeting comes during a dismal period for the media industry, with the planned closure of Newshub, job and show cuts at TVNZ and cost-cutting in most major newsrooms.

“I can’t really tell you anything yet, because I haven’t told my staff anything about it yet,” NZ Doctor editor and The Health Media director Barbara Fountain told Media Insider.

“I can talk about it later. I’m just not going to talk about it until we’ve talked to our staff. You can appreciate that.”

According to its website, NZ Doctor has eight editorial staff while Pharmacy Today’s website lists five editorial staff. There are six other roles listed in the business - three sales roles, a general manager, a subscription manager and a shared services manager.

NZ Doctor launched in 1989 and has been published by The Health Media since 2015. It is renowned for the depth of its work, winning multiple awards.

“New Zealand Doctor Rata Aotearoa is a medical news publication providing up-to-date news in print and online, aimed primarily at GPs and primary care,” says its website. “Our brief is broad – if it affects GPs and primary care, its business, staff, patients or ethos, we’re interested.”

NZ Doctor editor and The Health Media director Barbara Fountain.

In an interview with RNZ in early 2017, Fountain talked about her career.

“That dedication to independent journalism, and her commitment to mentoring young journalists, won her the inaugural Editorial Leader of the Year award at the 2016 Canon Media Awards,” reported RNZ.

“She’s so committed to the paper that she bought it and an associated publication Pharmacy Today from the multi-national company that owned it. Her company’s mission statement says, ‘We give a s***’.”

