Outgoing Newshub boss Sarah Bristow. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

One of New Zealand’s most respected news leaders is quitting - the latest in a series of high-profile media changes in 2023.

The resignation of Newshub’s Sarah Bristow means Warner Bros. Discovery (owner of Newshub), NZME, TVNZ, Stuff and RNZ have all had a change at the top of their newsrooms within 12 months.

“As Sarah says, her tank is empty (to use a Jacinda-ism) and it is now time for a leader with fresh energy to take Newshub through its next phase,” said Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand boss Glen Kyne.

Bristow told staff in a statement that it had been a privilege to be in the company’s top news role since February 2020. She has been with the business for a total of nine years.

“I am immensely proud of all that Newshub has achieved during my tenure - the compelling stories, important journalism and gutsy news coverage we produce on a daily basis. I know it makes a difference to New Zealand and the lives of New Zealanders.

“I feel privileged to have led some of the most talented people in our industry and know that it’s quite possible no other job will ever compare to this one.”

Bristow’s resignation comes amid massive digital transformation and tight cost controls at just about every major media company.

In the case of Newshub and the wider company, it meant a sinking lid policy earlier this year - non-replacement of roles, while at the same time making decisions such as the ditching of terrestrial news shows to focus on a digital future.

The company announced in August the axing of two more Newshub shows, AM Early and the 11.30am weekday news bulletin. Its 8pm bulletin on the Eden channel was also quietly dropped earlier this year.

It was clear from Kyne’s comments to Media Insider at the time that Warner Bros. Discovery was starting to focus even more on a digital-first news operation.

Kyne made no secret of his and Bristow’s aim for the delivery of more digital news video.

“The core of what we do very well is video,” said Kyne. “It’s things like permission to show up a bit differently in a digital environment.”

Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts host Three's 6pm news. Photo / Getty Images

An internal challenge has been undoubtedly transforming the newsroom’s focus to better reflect audience demand. And that means an operation no longer built around a 6pm nightly news bulletin.

“We’ve got an incredible team. Look at the stories that Michael Morrah breaks - they’re just phenomenal but they don’t always have to break at 6pm, right?” Kyne said at the time.

“That’s the point - how do we capture that audience in a digital way? I’m not telling you anything you don’t know here, but consumers are not necessarily just sitting to wait for 6pm to hear the story, they want to know what’s going on, they want to know now.

“Our ability is to be able to break the story and then enrich that story through longform at 6pm.

“There’s a lot of thought going into that at the moment, that will be an ongoing core tenet of how we think about news.”

Kyne told Media Insider at the time he was pleased with newshub.co.nz’s digital performance - the website has traditionally been in third place behind Stuff and the NZ Herald site, but has been in a closer race with TVNZ and RNZ for that third spot more recently.

Kyne pays tribute to Bristow

Kyne paid tribute to Bristow today, and described her as a “wonderful friend and colleague”.

“She has not only navigated Newshub through the pandemic, she has overseen two elections, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, monumental sporting events, natural disasters and numerous important stories covered by our incredible Newshub team,” Kyne said in his statement.

Warner Bros Discovery head of networks (New Zealand, Australia, Japan) Glen Kyne.

“Sarah has done it all with her trademark grit and determination - and her latest endeavours have seen her laying the foundations for our transition to a digitally-led operating model.

“For me personally, Sarah has been a wonderful friend and colleague as we have shared the journey through various company changes over the past few years. She has served the newsroom and our business with dignity, determination and unrivalled passion for our Newshub brand. And no matter what has been thrown her way, she has never stopped smiling.

“While I’m sad to see her go, I respect her decision and am grateful for her dedication and commitment.”