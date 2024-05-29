Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: MediaWorks posts $107.1m loss after $86.6m impairment, says it has refinanced with the support of lenders and shareholders

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
MediaWorks star and podcast host Duncan Garner.

MediaWorks star and podcast host Duncan Garner.

Radio and outdoor advertising media company MediaWorks has today posted a net after-tax loss of $107.1 million after an impairment of $86.5 million – it insists its “turnaround” is on track, despite a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business