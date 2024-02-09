Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Married at First Sight’s strong ratings; The PM, VIPs and crayfish - inside Shane Jones’ big Waitangi party

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters attended Shane Jones' annual party in his regular newspaper shirt.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters attended Shane Jones' annual party in his regular newspaper shirt.

Saturday bonus Media Insider column: A who’s who of media, business and politics converge on Shane Jones’ house for huge Waitangi party; The rise of Married at First Sight in only its first week.

Winston was there in his very fetching newspaper shirt. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon initially couldn’t make it, then said he could come along for half an hour - he ended up staying for more than an hour and a half.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business