Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters attended Shane Jones' annual party in his regular newspaper shirt.

Winston Peters was there in his very fetching newspaper shirt. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon initially couldn’t make it, then said he could come along for half an hour - he ended up staying for more than an hour and a half.

Simon Bridges didn’t let a broken wrist and his arm in a cast - the result of his e-scooter tumble - get in the way of his attendance.

A veritable who’s who showed up to Shane and Dot Jones’ annual Waitangi party at their Kerikeri home on Sunday evening - the 10th annual party, and the biggest so far, by a long shot.

About 450 people turned up, Dot Jones told Media Insider, including about 150 ‘gatecrashers’, not that anyone at the party was described as such - or going to be turned away.

“It’s a must-place-to-be every Waitangi. So many people tried to get on the guest list, and they turned up even if they weren’t on the guest list,” she laughed.

“We welcomed them, no matter what. There was no riff-raff, we knew everyone who was here. We made it work. It was fun, it was absolute fun.”

The worlds of local, national and international business, media, PR, politics and diplomacy collided for a night of food (crayfish, tuatua fritters, oysters among the menu highlights) and fun (a band, a DJ and a very colourful ′80s theme).

And lobbyists! “The place was crawling with lobbyists,” one insider said. That included Mark Unsworth.

Newly minted ANZ head of government relations and corporate responsibility Jessica Mutch McKay attended in her new role - she officially left TVNZ and the political editorship last week.

Other notable attendees included Sky TV’s corporate affairs manager Chris Major, Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont, ANZ public, consumer and government executive general manager Peter Parussini and Fletchers Building corporate affairs general manager Christian May.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was there, as were 70 diplomats, including the US and China ambassadors.

The annual party is normally a bipartisan affair - indeed, regular attendee Greens co-leader James Shaw, a mate of the Joneses, brought a bouquet and a “lovely card” says Dot Jones.

But this year, for the first time, Labour Party MPs and reps stayed away. More oddly, so did Act’s.

Frontbench ministers included Nicola Willis, Chris Bishop and Paul Goldsmith - they mingled with some big political names from years gone by, including Sir Don McKinnon and Murray McCully.

Everyone was well-behaved, by all accounts, including a decent media contingent.

Sean Plunket slept on the couch, his boss stayed on an airbed, “and there was some random stranger on my other couch”, laughed Dot Jones.

The Herald’s Audrey Young, Fran O’Sullivan, David Fisher and Adam Pearse were all there, too.

The party wrapped at 12.30am.

Shane and Dot Jones hosted about 450 people at their Kerikeri home for their annual Waitangi party.

“We knew we had to be focused for the 5th,” says Dot Jones, referring to the political speeches at Waitangi the following day.

“Shane, for the first Waitangi party we’ve had, never touched an ounce of alcohol and neither did our own team. Our team were very focused for the next day. Normally we’d party till about 3 or 4 in the morning.”

She said the Prime Minister’s presence was a big highlight, as he took time to mingle and speak to each person he met.

“It was important to have the Prime Minister here... it shows we’re a Government united. I take my hat off. I had a lot of people tell me it was fantastic to have him here.”

Party host Dot Jones and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The caterers, Cater Fresh led by Rick Codlin, were outstanding, she said. As as was the team from the Duke of Marlborough hotel.

They had gone above and beyond.

“I had a team working from Friday and they only just left today,” she said on Wednesday.

The spread included crayfish, oysters and tuatua fritters.

She said everyone had been welcomed into their home.

“We accept every person who comes into our home; we treat them all equally. No one was given special treatment. No one got VIP treatment over anyone else.”

The 10th annual party has set expectations for next year.

“We may end up with 600 next year! Keep in mind, it’s our residence; it’s not a hotel complex.”

Married at First Sight’s strong first week

MAFS couple Jack and Tori - fireworks are brewing.

Three’s new 7pm reality series Married at First Sight Australia is soaring after its first week on air, with strong broadcast and streaming numbers.

It had even drawn alongside - and overtaken Shortland Sreet - in some key demographics by Wednesday.

“Married at First Sight Australia is off to a record-breaking start – February 6 was the single biggest day of activity on ThreeNow ever,” said Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ senior director of content and BVOD Juliet Peterson.

“Live streams for MAFS AU are up almost 45 per cent compared to this time last year and are supported by more than 700,000 Kiwis tuning in across traditional broadcast so far this season.

“This is a phenomenal result and we’re on track for our biggest VOD streaming week yet.”

The Australians certainly know how to pick characters - from spiritually driven Lucinda, to self-described nerd Natalie, the unfathomable Collins and self-described sex god Jack.

Three will be hoping the New Zealand version of Married at First Sight - currently in production - throws up similar characters and storylines.

While TVNZ’s Seven Sharp continues to lead the pack at 7pm - and it’s likely to be at least a month or two before Ryan Bridge’s new news show starts on Three - Married at First Sight’s strong performance is certainly giving Shortland St a run for its money.

The Nielsen ratings below take in viewership numbers for the 7pm-7.30pm timeslot only (MAFS goes beyond the half-hour).

TVNZ is equally pleased with the performance of Seven Sharp and hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

Nadia Lim appears on Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells. Photo / TVNZ

“Seven Sharp continues to draw large TV audiences – both total audience and in the commercial demos. It’s been a strong return for Hilary and Jeremy,” said a TVNZ spokeswoman.

“Shortland Street and MAFS have a more comparable broadcast audience and may appeal to some of the same viewers. Where Shorty really shines is on TVNZ+. It’s one of our most streamed shows and drives a massive young, engaged audience to our streaming platform.”

She provided numbers showing there were 204,000 streams of Shortland Street between Monday and Wednesday.

