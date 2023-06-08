Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Kate Hawkesby on Willie Jackson’s ‘lame’ awards dig; Today FM stars’ employment action; Ian Smith backs Justin Marshall

Shayne Currie
By
13 mins to read
Kate Hawkesby takes exception to Minister's awards night comment; Sidelined RWC commentator Justin Marshall backed by Ian Smith. Photos / Michael Craig, Brett Phibbs

Kate Hawkesby takes exception to Minister's awards night comment; Sidelined RWC commentator Justin Marshall backed by Ian Smith. Photos / Michael Craig, Brett Phibbs

Former Today FM staff fume over a lack of response to personal grievance claims; Stuff’s new CEO Laura Maxwell tells of priorities.

Radio’s best and brightest were honoured at the industry’s annual awards but what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business