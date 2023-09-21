Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Kim Hill on the leaders’ debate, leaving RNZ and her extraordinary career; Rupert Murdoch steps down; Radio stars settle with MediaWorks; Facebook news traffic plunges

Shayne Currie
By
21 mins to read
Departures: RNZ broadcaster Kim Hill and News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch with son and successor Lachlan. Photos: file/ AP

Departures: RNZ broadcaster Kim Hill and News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch with son and successor Lachlan. Photos: file/ AP

Kim Hill: ‘We have to find another model ... that wasn’t a debate’; Radio stars, including Tova O’Brien, settle with MediaWorks; Rupert Murdoch steps down; IAB Awards finalists; Barry Soper’s One Good Text.

Broadcaster Kim is just a few weeks from switching off her microphone, but her announcement has done nothing to dull her passion to reignite political debate and the contest of ideas in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business