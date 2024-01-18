Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Jacinda Ardern foils Daily Mail’s wedding helicopter antics; Air NZ’s flight safety videos face overhaul; TVNZ’s Breakfast scramble; Simon Barnett’s ZB return; Media firm for sale

Shayne Currie
By
16 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford at their wedding; Rachel Hunter in one of the most popular Air NZ flight safety videos; and new Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford at their wedding; Rachel Hunter in one of the most popular Air NZ flight safety videos; and new Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua.

Former PM’s cunning move as a paparazzi’s chopper buzzes overhead; New creative agency for Air NZ flight safety videos; TVNZ’s Breakfast scramble amid cost-cutting; Simon Barnett’s return to Newstalk ZB; Well-known media firm up for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business