Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: How the Greens’ PR machine completely blew up over Golriz Ghahraman

Shayne Currie
By
7 mins to read
Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw and, inset, former MP Golriz Ghahraman. Main picture / Dean Purcell

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw and, inset, former MP Golriz Ghahraman. Main picture / Dean Purcell

PR experts explain how the Greens completely blew the handling of shoplifting allegations involving a high-profile MP. One says it should force a rethink on the party’s “smug and sanctimonious pedestal” when it comes to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business