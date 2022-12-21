Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Media groups shed $790 billion in value as shares head for historic drop

Financial Times
By Alistair Gray
4 mins to read
Walt Disney shares have come under more pressure as takings from its Avatar sequel fell short of some estimates in its opening weekend. Photo / 20th Century Studios via AP

Walt Disney shares have come under more pressure as takings from its Avatar sequel fell short of some estimates in its opening weekend. Photo / 20th Century Studios via AP

More than US$500 billion ($792.6b) has been wiped off the market value of the world’s biggest media companies this year as investors soured on the streaming revolution, triggering historic share price declines for broadcasting and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business