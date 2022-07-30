Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Mean streets to medical school: The extraordinary life of survivor, doctor and author Lauren Roche

11 minutes to read
Dr Lauren Roche at her Northland home in 2015. Photo / Darryl Carey

By Sharon Stephenson

She's been a teen stowaway, a prostitute, and a GP. So it's not entirely surprising that Lauren Roche has now turned to fiction writing, in the latest chapter of her extraordinary life. By Sharon Stephenson.

