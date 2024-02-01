Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Time for Christopher Luxon to take charge

By
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to the media.

OPINION

The Prime Minister is planning a major State of the Nation address in the near-future. It’s not before time. And it better be good.

Beyond getting rid of the Labour circus, Christopher

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business